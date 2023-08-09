In a crowded running back room, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb sees Cameron Davis as Washington’s leading back heading into Week 1.

Davis, who was second on last year’s depth chart, led the Huskies in rushing touchdowns (13) while behind starter Wayne Taulapapa. Being used more in the red zone, short-down yardage and having Taulapapa gone, Grubb sees Davis’ offensive contribution increasing from last year while being that trusted No. 1 back.

“He’s our one,” Grubb said. “I mean, it’s not very close right now. He is the guy that has all of it. I mean, you look back, you could argue one of the most important plays of the season was his catch on third down against Oregon State. … He’s the complete package.”

Scott Huff, Washington’s offensive line coach, has noticed a multitude of skilled players in the Huskies backfield during preseason camp, but none more impressive than Davis.

“I’ve been here the whole time Cam’s been here,” Huff said. “I’m so excited about him. He has been just such an unbelievable team player with all the different backs that he’s split time with here. The most unselfish person that I’ve ever seen in a running back room. I feel like he’s really confident right now, and that’s so exciting to see.”

Behind Davis in the depth chart are backs Dillon Johnson and Will Nixon, who both have played at other Power Five schools before coming to Washington.

Johnson, a junior transfer from Mississippi State this year, is a utility running back who had a total of 149 receptions for 864 during his three-year tenure with the Bulldogs.

Grubb said Johnson’s dual-threat ability is what caught his eye.

“That was part of his recruitment process,” Grubb said. “We don’t bring guys in our offense that don’t fit. Even though DJ is a big guy, we want to make sure that he has all the tools to be really good in our offense. So, for us knowing that he can catch and do all those things and be so multidimensional, it was a big part.”

Nixon, who transferred to Washington in 2022 from Nebraska, played in 11 of 13 games for the Huskies last season, tallying 89 yards and two scores. Nixon said he isn’t worried about playing time with the Huskies’ loaded depth chart of running backs.

“We all have different skill sets,” Nixon said. “I learned that at the end of last season that I got to play my skill set. I’m a receiving back and I can run, so that’s what I’m trying to do right now. I just gotta keep putting my head down and working.”

Reiterating how much work he’s put in this offseason trying to improve from last year, the redshirt sophomore has added 10 pounds to his now 5-foot-11 202-pound frame.

“Lifting, eating, trying to gain weight, still trying to keep my speed, too,” he said. “I gained probably about 10 pounds, so you just gotta keep putting on.”

Nixon’s offseason work didn’t go unnoticed by the Husky coaching staff; especially from Grubb who emphasized the improved talent that’s risen from the Nebraska transfer.

“He runs a lot more physically between the tackles,” Grubb said. “He’s kept the speed up, but he’s definitely added some bulk in and we’re trying to get him to work with running between tackles, keeping his feet picked up on the inside zone. But he’s gotten a lot better, he’s really done a nice job.”

Washington ranked fifth in the Pac-12 last year in rushing yards, led by running backs coach Lee Marks in his first year. Albeit, with this talented backfield, Huff says how excited he and the staff are to see what production this group brings to their offense.

“I like where we’re at,” Huff said. “Coach Marks is doing a hell of a job coaching those guys. … We’re lucky we got some good choices there.”