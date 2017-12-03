Hamdan is back on Montlake after a year as the Atlanta Falcons' QB coach, replacing Jonathan Smith, who left to take the Oregon State head-coaching job earlier this week.

Bush Hamdan is reuniting with Chris Petersen once again.

A former Boise State quarterback, Hamdan, 31, on Sunday was named Washington’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, taking over after Jonathan Smith left to be the head coach at Oregon State.

Hamdan was on UW’s staff in 2015 as a quality-control coach and in 2016 as the wide receivers coach, helping John Ross and Dante Pettis to breakthrough seasons.

“He’s always been one of the best people, one of the most special people — just as a person. He gets it,” Petersen told The Times in 2016. “Even more so as a guy on our staff, he is in such a unique place in terms of his age and experience, that he gets us and he gets me and what we’re all about and he gets the kids. So it’s really good.”

Hamdan has spent this season as the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach.

He previously served as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Davidson (2014) and Arkansas State (2013).