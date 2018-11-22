One of three charter buses carrying members of the University of Washington marching band to the Apple Cup in Pullman rolled onto its side Thursday on Interstate 90, according to the State Patrol and social-media posts.

No serious injuries had been reported, said Trooper John Bryant, who was on his way to the scene around 6:15 p.m. He said troopers, paramedics and deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident. Bryant said road conditions were extremely slippery and icy in spots.

The accident was reported at 5:26 p.m. and happened on eastbound I-90 at mile post 146, about 3 miles west of of George, according to Bryant. The charter bus is not blocking the freeway, but was blocking a frontage road, he said.

Bryant said the bus has the capacity for 60 people, but he didn’t know exactly how many were on board.

School officials were attempting to load students and equipment from the crashed bus onto the two other charter buses traveling together to continue the trip to Pullman, he said.

The University of Washington and Washington State University highly anticipated Apple Cup matchup is scheduled for Friday.