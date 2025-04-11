Brock Huard knows that football is best paired with family.

After all, the former UW and Seahawks signal caller was once coached by his father — Mike Huard — at Puyallup High School. His brothers, Damon and Luke, both starred at Puyallup before becoming college quarterbacks as well. Damon, of course, carried a college career at Washington into 14 seasons in the NFL, while Luke went to North Carolina and is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at USC. Damon’s son, Sam, plays for Luke as a redshirt senior quarterback with the Trojans.

While circumstances change, the last name lingers.

Titus Huard will be a sophomore quarterback at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., this fall.

His dad will share the same sideline.

It was not a difficult decision.

Brock Huard will step back from his role in Fox Sports’ college football broadcast booth to be the tight ends coach at Valor Christian, he told The Times Thursday.

“With Titus, I helped coach his youth football team the last few years before he went to high school,” said the 48-year-old former quarterback. “So I could help coach during the week, and then I wouldn’t be there for games. But I felt like I could still pour into the kids and his team and the coaches and him and have a great time at practices. I felt like I could still be a part of it.

“And then this last fall was, like, debilitating, being away from it and trying to watch it from our production meetings and getting back to the hotel room and trying to watch it [online]. Thankfully at the varsity level he was backing up last fall. I got to see a couple of his JV games. But I just knew this was coming to a point where I can’t miss these games.

“Then when he said, ‘I really missed you this year, and I’d really love if there’s any way for you to help,’ that made it really easy.”

Brock Huard — who joined Fox from ESPN in 2019 — had been paired with Jason Benetti on the network’s No. 2 announce team. He said that deal with Fox was coming due, “so I didn’t feel I was reneging on my commitment.” He’ll continue to co-host his morning radio show, “Brock and Salk,” on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

While Brock Huard’s career pivot became public this week, he added it’s been “in the works for a good seven, eight, nine months.”

Brock may still continue broadcasting.

Albeit on a different day.

“I think there might be some opportunities, whether that’s this season or the years to come, on the NFL side of things,” said Huard, who threw for 5,742 yards and 51 touchdowns in three seasons as the starter (1996-98) at Washington. “But in the college football realm, this will close the door for the next three years.”

At Valor Christian, Brock Huard’s background is nothing new. New Eagles coach Mike Sanford Jr. was previously the head coach at Western Kentucky and offensive coordinator at Colorado, Minnesota, Utah State, Notre Dame and Boise State. He, too, is the son of a football coach — as Mike Sanford Sr. held the head roles at Indiana State (2013-16) and UNLV (2005-09).

There are places where the father of a current player would not be welcome to coach.

Here, the only condition is that you steer clear of your son’s position.

Hence, Brock Huard: tight ends coach.

“If you go in the archives, you’ll remember in 1993 I was a dominant, dominant tight end at Puyallup High School my sophomore year,” he said with a laugh. “So I have at least a year of playing high school tight end, which I did love. I was not dominant by any means. I was a pretty scrawny 195 pounds my sophomore year, but I actually loved doing that. It’ll be a blast to jump in and coach those guys and grow with them.”

Growth will be required, considering Brock’s experience as a player and broadcaster dwarfs his cameos as a youth football coach. When asked how his history will inform his coaching philosophy, he said: “Part of me is like, ‘Well, just be like [Tony Dungy, his head coach with the Colts in 2002 and 2003]. Have that kind of poise and humility.’

“And then I’m like, ‘No, I’m really not wired that way.’ I’m just not that real calm guy. I’m pretty loud and pretty transparent. What you see [on TV] and hear on the radio is pretty much what you’re going to get.”

Soon, that transparency — that voice once reserved for TV and radio — will be a staple on Valor Christian’s sideline.

Meanwhile, Titus — a 6-foot-6, 195-pound, soon-to-be sophomore — is expected to compete in a crowded quarterback room, for a team that went 11-2 in 2024. It’s the same team that previously produced NFL players Christian McCaffrey, Luke McCaffrey, Christian Elliss and Roger Rosengarten.

It’s all part of perhaps the most rewarding chapter of Brock Huard’s athletic life. His daughters, Haley and Macey, have both been involved in college basketball. Haley completed her career at the University of Montana, while Macey transferred from Montana to Oklahoma State in 2024. The sophomore guard averaged 6.4 points and 15.7 minutes per game off the bench in 2024-25, as the 25-7 Cowgirls made a run to the NCAA tournament. Brock and his wife, Molly, flew to Stillwater, Okla., for nearly every home game.

But while he could keep calling college football in the fall and following his daughters’ seasons in the winter and spring, Titus’ schedule caused a career conflict.

It also opened the door for an easy decision.

“All of these years of learning and experience and being around so many great people and coaches, and now to actually have a chance to hopefully impart that into this community and to Titus and his teammates is something I just couldn’t pass up,” Brock Huard said. “I’m really, really looking forward to it.”