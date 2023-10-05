The wait is over.
(One wait, at least.)
Sixty-two days after Washington and Oregon announced moves to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, the Big Ten unveiled the Huskies’ league opponents for the next five seasons Thursday. The dates of each game have yet to be announced.
The Huskies’ list of looming match ups looks like this:
2024 season
Home games: Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA, USC
Road games: Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers
2025 season
Home games: Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers
Road games: Maryland, Michigan, UCLA, Wisconsin
2026 season
Home games: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State
Road games: Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, USC
2027 season
Home games: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, USC
Road games: Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers
2028 season
Home games: Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA, Wisconsin
Road games: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon
UW’s opponents were designated via the Big Ten’s “Flex Protect XVIII model,” which balances both protected rivals and other rotating foes. Outside of selected rivals, a team will play every other conference opponent at least twice — once home and once away — and no more than three times in a five-year period. The Huskies will play nine conference games annually.
Twelve protected match ups — “a combination of historic and geographic rivalries, as well as trophy games,” according to a Big Ten release — will be played annually as well.
The guaranteed match ups — “finalized in conjunction with all 18 member institutions” — are UW-Oregon, Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin and UCLA-USC.
This story will be updated.
