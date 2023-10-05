The wait is over.

(One wait, at least.)

Sixty-two days after Washington and Oregon announced moves to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, the Big Ten unveiled the Huskies’ league opponents for the next five seasons Thursday. The dates of each game have yet to be announced.

The Huskies’ list of looming match ups looks like this:

2024 season

Home games: Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA, USC

Road games: Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers

2025 season

Home games: Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers

Road games: Maryland, Michigan, UCLA, Wisconsin

2026 season

Home games: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State

Road games: Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, USC

2027 season

Home games: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, USC

Road games: Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers

2028 season

Home games: Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA, Wisconsin

Road games: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon

UW’s opponents were designated via the Big Ten’s “Flex Protect XVIII model,” which balances both protected rivals and other rotating foes. Outside of selected rivals, a team will play every other conference opponent at least twice — once home and once away — and no more than three times in a five-year period. The Huskies will play nine conference games annually.

Twelve protected match ups — “a combination of historic and geographic rivalries, as well as trophy games,” according to a Big Ten release — will be played annually as well.

The guaranteed match ups — “finalized in conjunction with all 18 member institutions” — are UW-Oregon, Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin and UCLA-USC.

This story will be updated.