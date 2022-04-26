Washington has completed 13 of 15 April practices, with the annual “Spring Preview” looming at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

With a new staff, and new schemes, have come spring standouts.

So, as we near the end of coach Kalen DeBoer’s debut spring at UW, let’s reassess the Husky depth chart — starting, of course, with the reconfigured (and hopefully, possibly) improved offense.

Quarterback

Michael Penix Jr., jr., 6-3, 214, Tampa, Fla. (Indiana) OR

Dylan Morris, soph., 6-0, 202, Puyallup

Sam Huard, rs. fr., 6-2, 194, Bellevue

Analysis: If you wanted UW to name a starting quarterback after the spring, you won’t get your wish.

Through 13 practices, it still appears junior Michael Penix Jr., sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard are taking similar reps with the starters. But Penix (the established transfer) and Morris (the returning starter) seem to be separating themselves.

Given his previous success with DeBoer, experience in high-profile moments at Indiana and feel for maneuvering the pocket, Penix remains the favorite to start against Kent State on Sept. 3. But after a disastrous 2021 season in which he threw a Pac-12 worst 12 interceptions at the helm of a sinking ship, Morris has rebounded to make this a legitimate QB duel. Expect that competition to stretch into August before DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb inevitably settle on a starter.

Running back

Aaron Dumas, soph., 5-9, 208, El Paso, Texas (New Mexico)

Cameron Davis, soph., 6-0, 193, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Richard Newton, jr., 6-0, 206, Lancaster, Calif.

Jay’Veon Sunday, rs. fr., 6-0, 206, Waco, Texas

Camden Sirmon, rs. fr., 6-0, 195, Missoula, Mont. (walk on)

Caleb Berry, rs. fr., 6-1, 223, Lufkin, Texas

Sam Adams II, rs. fr., 6-2, 194, Kirkland

Emeka Megwa, rs. fr., 6-0, 213, Fort Worth, Texas

Wayne Taulapapa, sr., 5-9, 200, Laie, Hawaii*

Will Nixon, rs. fr., 5-11, 185, Waco, Texas*

(Asterisks denote players who have yet to arrive on campus.)

Analysis: Nine scholarship running backs is far too many.

But the Huskies won’t have that many for long.

With UW adding transfers Aaron Dumas, Wayne Taulapapa and Will Nixon this offseason, expect multiple Husky tailbacks to hop into the transfer portal promptly at the conclusion of the spring. Upon arriving in Seattle, UW’s staff concluded that this position lacked the depth — and most likely, quality — to compete for a Pac-12 title. That staff has wasted little time in reshaping the running backs room.

As for which Husky tailbacks will eventually earn starting reps, returners Cameron Davis and Richard Newton are obvious options — assuming they’re healthy after missing the spring. Dumas also took a heaving helping of first-team reps in April, and the Huskies likely wouldn’t have recruited graduate transfer Wayne Taulapapa if he wasn’t set to earn a role.

Some of the dust will settle here when the transfer portal deadline arrives on Sunday.

Wide receiver

Jalen McMillan, soph., 6-1, 182, Fresno, Calif.

Taj Davis, soph., 6-2, 188, Upland, Calif.

***

Rome Odunze, soph., 6-3, 201, Las Vegas

Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander, rs. fr., 6-1, 200, Auburn (Arizona State)

Denzel Boston, fr., 6-3, 191, South Hill*

***

Ja’Lynn Polk, rs. fr., 6-2, 193, Lufkin, Texas (Texas Tech)

Giles Jackson, jr., 5-9, 177, Antioch, Calif. (Michigan)

Jabez Tinae, rs. fr., 6-0, 185, Seattle

Analysis: McMillan, Odunze and Polk have all established themselves as focal points of UW’s offense this fall. But beyond those three, expect sophomore Taj Davis and junior Giles Jackson to crack the rotation as well — with the versatile Jackson being utilized in a variety of ways.

“Giles has been all over the place,” DeBoer said on April 15. “He’s such a versatile guy, and I had a conversation with him during warmups today about how great of a job he’s doing. He’s getting the ball on hand offs and different ways and working the slot a little bit, can play a little bit on the outside.

“So I feel like he’s one of those guys where from the first day he lined up here this spring to where he’s at now … he’s not a different guy, but he’s improved every single day, and it’s cool to see.”

Tight end

Devin Culp, jr., 6-4, 244, Spokane OR

Jack Westover, jr., 6-3, 246, Bellevue

Quentin Moore, soph., 6-4, 249, Kenmore (Independence CC)

Caden Jumper, rs. fr., 6-3, 249, Eatonville

Ryan Otton, fr., 6-6, 224, Tumwater*

Analysis: The clear starters here seem to be an interchangeable combination of Culp and Westover, both of whom Grubb called “wildly athletic” prior to the spring. Culp, for one, has been vocally enthusiastic about the tight end’s role in UW’s adopted offensive system — despite the fact that you’ll no longer see three- or four-tight end packages on the field this fall. Expect Culp and Westover to be positioned creatively as blockers as well as in the vertical passing game.

With that said, UW lacks significant depth at the position. Moore shows flashes of premier athleticism but lacks consistency, and it’s unclear whether Otton will be physically mature enough to contribute as a freshman.

But all things considered, don’t be surprised if the Huskies search for tight end help via the transfer portal this summer.

Offensive line

Left tackle

Troy Fautanu, soph., 6-4, 307, Henderson, Nev.

Julius Buelow, soph., 6-8, 319, Kapolei, Hawaii

Robert Wyrsch, rs. fr., 6-7, 282, Capitola, Calif.

Left guard

Nate Kalepo, soph., 6-6, 333, Renton

Gaard Memmelaar, rs. fr., 6-4, 292, Caldwell, Idaho

Owen Prentice, rs. fr., 6-3, 299, Seattle

Center

Corey Luciano, sr., 6-4, 291, Danville, Calif. (Diablo Valley College)

Geirean Hatchett, rs. fr., 6-4, 299, Ferndale

Parker Brailsford, fr., 6-2, 255, Mesa, Ariz.

Right guard

Victor Curne, jr., 6-4, 320, Houston

Henry Bainivalu, sr., 6-7, 330, Sammamish

Myles Murao, rs. fr., 6-3, 320, Torrance, Calif.

Right tackle

Matteo Mele, jr., 6-6, 295, Tucson, Ariz.

Roger Rosengarten, rs. fr., 6-6, 294, Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Samuel Peacock, rs. fr., 6-6, 286, Gig Harbor

Analysis: There’s a whole bunch of possible combinations here. If Jaxson Kirkland is approved for a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA — as is the assumption at this point — he’ll likely slide back into his left tackle spot, while Fautanu (who DeBoer called “a phenomenal player”) is capable of starting at either guard position as well as right tackle. Junior Victor Curne is also capable of playing both right guard and right tackle, and it’s unclear whether senior Henry Bainivalu — who has been limited for most of the spring — will eventually reclaim the right guard position.

Senior Corey Luciano appears fairly entrenched at center, but there are question marks — and multiple competent competitors — everywhere else.