That didn’t last long.

Arizona State defensive lineman Joe Moore III — who announced a transfer to UW on Dec. 19, and whose signing was confirmed by the program two days later — is no longer coming to Washington, an athletic department spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. The reason behind Moore’s reversal remains unclear.

A 6-foot-2, 245-pound junior, Moore recorded 24 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 12 games with the Sun Devils this season. He added 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2021.

Moore also earned portal offers from Missouri and Houston, according to 247Sports. The St. Louis product was originally ranked as a three-star recruit in the 2020 class.

But the former Sun Devil — who was listed as a defensive lineman, but projected more as an edge rusher — would not have filled a need at Washington. UW edge starters Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui both announced returns in 2023, and senior Sekai Asoau-Afoa, junior Sav’ell Smalls, sophomore Maurice Heims and redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw are also slated to be back. The Huskies added sophomore Sioux Falls transfer Zach Durfee and true freshmen Jacob Lane and Anthony James last month as well.

UW ranked third in the Pac-12 and 20th in the nation in sacks per game (2.85) last fall — led by Trice (12 tackles for loss, 9 sacks), Tupuola-Fetui (5.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble) and departing senior standout Jeremiah Martin (11 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 2 FF).

Thirteen new Huskies did enroll for the start of the winter quarter Monday: transfers Durfee, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, JUCO corner Thaddeus Dixon, wide receiver Germie Bernard, tight end Josh Cuevas, running back Daniyel Ngata and linebacker Ralen Goforth, and true freshmen Anthony James, running back Tybo Rogers, offensive lineman Zachary Henning, linebackers Deven Bryant and Jordan Whitney, and safety Diesel Gordon.

Advertising

Even without Moore, Washington has added seven players via the transfer portal this offseason: Durfee, Muhammad, Bernard, Cuevas, Ngata, Goforth and Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (who is expected to enroll for the spring quarter).

The Huskies have also lost seven players to the portal: safety Cameron Williams (who landed at Georgia Southern), defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa (Hawaii), cornerback Zakhari Spears (UConn), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (undecided), tight end Caden Jumper (undecided), linebacker Daniel Heimuli (undecided) and offensive lineman Victor Curne (undecided).

The current transfer portal window — which allows players to move schools without sacrificing a year of eligibility — lasts until Jan. 18, with a second window to follow May 1-15.