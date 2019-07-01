It’s Adidas Day at Washington.

In April 2018, the UW athletic department agreed to a 10-year, $120 million sponsorship deal with Adidas — which promised to pay the Huskies $5.275 million annually in cash, $5.58 million annually in product and $1.1 million annually for marketing. In doing so, UW effectively dropped a 20-year partnership with Nike, which had been delivering $3.5 million annually in product and cash over the past decade.

The aforementioned 10-year Adidas deal officially went into effect on July 1, 2019.

Monday. Today.

But what — other than the sack of cash — do the Huskies have to show for it?

Not much — yet.

UW announced Adidas uniform rollout dates for its fall sports in a release on Monday. They are as follows:

Football: July 10

Women’s Soccer: August 6

Volleyball: August 9

Men’s Soccer: August 13

Cross Country: August 28

To accompany the football uniform unveil, the Huskies are also set to launch The PartnerShip, which UW’s athletics website describes as “a customized boat designed to celebrate the Huskies’ transition to adidas and provide visitors a unique vantage into the design narrative of the Huskies’ new football uniforms. UW and adidas developed the PartnerShip as a launch and uniform deployment mechanism in celebration of the unique traditions surrounding Washington Football, including sailgating in Husky Harbor.”

Football season ticket holders are eligible to visit The PartnerShip from July 6 through July 9, between noon and 6 p.m. in Husky Harbor. The boat will be open to all visitors on July 10 and July 11.

The release also states that the “launch activations” will culminate with an Adidas launch party on the day of the home football game against USC, Sept. 28.

“We are very excited to kick off our partnership with adidas, and I think our student-athletes and fans will appreciate the depth of thoughtfulness and commitment they have poured into these launch activations,” UW athletics director Jen Cohen said. “Leading up to the partnership launch, adidas has shown a huge appetite to listen and learn what makes Washington unique, and I believe that spirit will be reflected throughout all of these activations.”