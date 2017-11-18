The No. 15 WSU Cougars can clinch the Pac-12 North with a win. UW was eliminated from contention with Stanford's win over Cal.
The Apple Cup will kick off at 5 p.m. next Saturday at Husky Stadium.
FOX selected the 5 o’clock window for a national broadcast after ABC selected the Stanford-Notre Dame game for its 5 p.m. window.
The No. 15 Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12), idle this week, will come to Seattle with a chance to clinch their first Pac-12 North crown.
The No. 16 Huskies were eliminated from the Pac-12-title chase with Stanford’s victory over Cal on Saturday night.
UW has announced the Apple Cup as a sellout.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.