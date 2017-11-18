The No. 15 WSU Cougars can clinch the Pac-12 North with a win. UW was eliminated from contention with Stanford's win over Cal.

The Apple Cup will kick off at 5 p.m. next Saturday at Husky Stadium.

FOX selected the 5 o’clock window for a national broadcast after ABC selected the Stanford-Notre Dame game for its 5 p.m. window.

The No. 15 Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12), idle this week, will come to Seattle with a chance to clinch their first Pac-12 North crown.

The No. 16 Huskies were eliminated from the Pac-12-title chase with Stanford’s victory over Cal on Saturday night.

UW has announced the Apple Cup as a sellout.