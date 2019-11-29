By

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

(Rich Boudet / The Seattle Times)
(Rich Boudet / The Seattle Times)

UW Huskies (6-5, 3-5)

vs. WSU Cougars (6-5, 3-5)

1 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle

TV: FOX | Radio: 1000 AM / 97.7 FM | Stream: FOX Sports GO

Related

The 112th Apple Cup

More

Live updates: Huskies 21, Cougars 10

Q2 1:38 | Tight ends tearing up WSU

Richard Newton punches in the Huskies’ third touchdown of the half to give UW a 21-10 lead, but it’s the tight ends who continue to carry the load. WSU’s defense has yet to find an answer for the Hunter Bryant and Cade Otton. Eason connected with Otton for a 25-yard gain to set up this UW score. So far, Bryant and Otton have combined to reel in six catches for 84 yards. Terrell Bynum (3 catches, 77 yards) is the only other UW player with a reception.

—Evan Webeck

Q2 5:19 | Third and infinity

Well, it was third and 27, but it might as well have been infinity. Back-to-back sacks of Anthony Gordon pushed the Cougars back to their own 3-yard line. Spoiler alert: they did not convert this one. Even better for the Huskies, Aaron Fuller makes an already short field even shorter for UW, returning the WSU punt across midfield and to the WSU 42-yard line.

—Evan Webeck

Q2 7:12 | Eason hot and cold, but UW takes first lead

Jacob Eason airmailed a few balls on this drive, yet none the worse came of it for UW. He put it on the money when it counted, floating a 16-yard pass into Terrell Bynum’s hands in the end zone to give the Huskies their first lead. But first, Hunter Bryant needed to reach over his head to snatch Eason’s bullet out the air for 20-yard gain on the opening play of the drive. Two plays later, Bryant got wide open behind the WSU defense, a surefire touchdown with an accurate pass, but Eason put the ball about 10 yards in front of his tight end. And later on third down, Eason was bailed out by a pass interference call on a ball that was arguably catchable, at best.

—Evan Webeck

Q2 11:38 | Cougars convert third downs, but not when it counts most

The Pac-12 refs nearly cost the Cougars a first down, but after review, Anthony Gordon’s third-and-4 completion to Travell Harris was, in fact, enough to get past the line to gain. The Cougars just keep marching after that, converting three third-downs on their way into the red zone. (With a little help from a few missed tackles by UW.) But when faced with third and goal, Anthony Gordon throws incomplete and is flagged for intentional grounding. Washington State calls on kicker Blake Mazza, who is good from 27 yards to give the Cougars a 10-7 advantage.

—Evan Webeck

END Q1 | Mike Vorel's impressions after one quarter

The 112th Apple Cup has not lacked fireworks thus far. Washington State produced a dominant opening drive, traversing 81 yards on 13 plays before running back Max Borghi tumbled into the end zone from one yard out. Quarterback Anthony Gordon completed 9 of 10 passes for 74 yards on the drive, and Borghi accounted for 37 of those yards. On the other side, UW went three-and-out to start things out, then got on the board with a 71-yard touchdown march. The highlight was a picturesque 57-yard completion from Jacob Eason to wide receiver Terrell Bynum. Eason later barreled into the end zone for his first rushing touchdown of the season, from three yards out.

The offenses have arrived. Which defense can force a turnover and change the game?

—Mike Vorel

Q1 5:24 | An explosive strike to Terrell Bynum!

Jacob Eason coaxed a Cougar offsides and took full advantage of the free play, airing out a 57-yard completion to Terrell Bynum to get the Huskies to the WSU 12-yard line. A couple of Salvon Ahmed carries get UW to the 3-yard line, and Eason finishes it off himself on a QB keeper. All tied up, 7-7.

—Evan Webeck
Advertising

Q1 7:31 | Ugly start for UW

While the Cougars coasted down the field for the game’s opening score, the same can’t be said for the Huskies. Willie Taylor got to Jacob Eason on UW’s first play from scrimmage for a sack, followed by an incompletion, a short completion and a punt. Total yards after one drive for each team: WSU 81, UW -1.

—Evan Webeck

Q1 9:07 | Cougars slice and dice Huskies' defense

Max Borghi said he was going to score “a lot” of touchdowns, and he’s already got his first. Brandon Wellington had Borghi in the backfield but whiffed on a tackle, allowing the WSU running back to scamper 16 yards for a third-down conversion, getting the Cougars across midfield. Washington’s pass rush was nonexistent on the Cougars’ opening drive, allowing Anthony Gordon to start a perfect 8 for 8 before misfiring on a pass into the end zone. Borghi punches it in a few plays later to cap a 13-play, 81-yard drive.

—Evan Webeck

Jaxson Kirkland out for UW

After Jaxson Kirkland was injured in last week’s loss at Colorado, the sophomore offensive lineman isn’t expected to play in Friday’s Apple Cup. Henry Bainivalu was spotted taking reps at right guard in warm ups.

Update on kickoff time

Dawgs in the house (so are we)

The Husky band lines the path for Washington as the Huskies arrive for the Apple Cup against rival Washington State on Friday. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
The Husky band lines the path for Washington as the Huskies arrive for the Apple Cup against rival Washington State on Friday. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)

Less than two hours away from kickoff — 1 p.m. on FOX. Keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis from The Seattle Times at Husky Stadium. Follow @mikevorel, @SHansonSeaTimes, @StoneLarry and @Matt_Calkins for the latest.

Seattle Times sports staff

Most Read Sports Stories