No. 15 Washington State can clinch the Pac-12 North with a win, while the Huskies are looking to play spoilers and win their fifth straight Apple Cup. Follow here for live updates, highlights and analysis from Husky Stadium.

No. 14 WSU Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12)

vs.

No. 15 Washington Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12)

The day has arrived. That’s right, it’s time for the 110th Apple Cup.

There’s a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game on the line for WSU, while the Huskies are looking to play spoilers and win their fifth straight Apple Cup. It’s a bit different this year for the Huskies, who last season were ranked sixth and routed the Cougars en route to a Pac-12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance.

Coming off a nail-biting win over Utah last week, No. 15 Washington (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) is ranked a spot below the No. 14 Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12). Thanks to the Huskies’ loss to Stanford, only WSU can finish atop the Pac-12 North with a win. Already 7-2 in conference play, Stanford, which plays Notre Dame this week, would take the North with a WSU loss.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on FOX (Ch. 13). You can also catch the game on 1000 AM, 97.7 FM or streaming on Fox Sports Go.

