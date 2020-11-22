The Apple Cup is canceled.

Three days after Washington State announced it could not meet the 53-player scholarship threshold to participate in Saturday’s game at Stanford, next Friday’s rivalry game against Washington has also been called off.

“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols,” a Pac-12 statement read. “Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.”

It’s possible the game could be made up on Dec. 19, but that would require Washington to not be playing in the Pac-12 Championship game the day before. The sides could also meet if further cancellations create a simultaneous opening in their schedules.

“This is so disappointing for our players, coaches and staff, as well as Husky Nation as we were all looking forward to the Boeing Apple Cup this week,” UW athletics director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “This is one of the best rivalries in college sports and every year we circle this game at the start of the season. We will work with (the) Pac-12 to prioritize this game and look into any opportunities to play it should there be an open date for both schools down the road.

“We also understand that the Pac-12, in conjunction with local and state officials, developed policies that placed the health and safety of students, coaches and staff as the top priority. We want to provide an opportunity for our football program to compete this weekend and are working to find another opponent.”

WSU athletics director Pat Chun told local media Friday that nine Cougar players are currently in the program’s COVID-19 protocol — which could indicate a positive case or contact tracing. He added that four players were placed in the protocol following Friday morning’s testing and zero players were in the protocol when Washington State met Oregon eight days ago.

One WSU player who tested positive last week, according to The Spokesman-Review, was true freshman starting quarterback Jaden de Laura.

Chun did not disclose how many of WSU’s players in COVID-19 protocol had tested positive and how many were there via contact tracing, per school policy.

The Pac-12 requires each program to have 53 scholarship players available — including one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen. Of course, UW already had its season opener at California canceled when the Bears could not reach the minimum threshold due to one positive COVID-19 case and subsequent contact tracing.

The Spokesman-Review also reported that WSU’s guidelines for COVID-19 include a 10-day isolation period for anyone who tests positive and a 14-day quarantine for potential contacts of positive cases.

Though WSU was able to play each of its first two games, Rolovich told reporters following a season-opening road win over Oregon State that 32 players were unavailable for unspecified reasons.

The Apple Cup has been played every year since 1944, when Washington State did not field a team because of World War II. UW has won seven consecutive Apple Cups and leads the all-time series, 74-32-6.

The Huskies, as Cohen stated, will now attempt to schedule a makeup game on short notice. That could come against Pac-12 opponent Utah, whose game at Arizona State next weekend is in jeopardy because of the Sun Devils’ COVID-19 issues.

Another possible opponent is No. 8 BYU, a 9-0 independent that doesn’t have another game scheduled until Dec. 12. There has been contact between the two programs concerning the possibility of a game, a source confirmed to The Times on Sunday.

UW just wrapped up a home-and-home series with the (other) Cougars, winning both games by a combined score of 80-26.

Last week, the Pac-12 voted to allow member programs to schedule non-conference makeup games if no other conference opponents are available to play. The prospective match up must meet the following criteria:

All Pac-12 testing and related protocols are adhered to by the non-conference opponent

The non-conference game is a home game for the Pac-12 team, and broadcast by a Pac-12 television partner

If a Pac-12 opponent becomes available by Thursday in that given week, the conference game is played in lieu of any non-conference game

At 2-0, and one spot out of the Associated Press top-25 rankings, UW is desperate not to waste another empty weekend. But at this point, the only certainty is that the Apple Cup won’t change hands on Friday night.

This story will be updated.