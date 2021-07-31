That didn’t take long.

Three days after receiving an offer, T.J. Hall — a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback and former Arizona commit — announced a verbal pledge to the Washington Huskies.

A standout at San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, Calif. — the same school as current UW wide receiver Jalen McMillan — Hall is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 41 athlete in the 2022 class by 247Sports. His commitment comes exactly 24 hours after four-star 2022 tight end Ryan Otton announced a pledge of his own.

Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, described Hall as “a long, athletic corner pushing 6-2 and looks a lot like some of the other corners we’ve seen have success at Washington over the years. He has a frame similar to former Husky Kevin King and he has looked good at several off-season events.”

“Hall stood out for us at The Opening Finals and was one of our top performers. He just missed making our Dream Team but was on the honorable mention team and showed he should be mentioned among the top cover corners out West. He’s also a talented receiver and has the skill set to play on either side of the ball in college, although most schools like him as a defensive back. With his frame, he could even grow in to a safety and his positional versatility is another thing we like a lot about his upside.”

Hall is UW’s 10th commit, and just its third on the defensive side, in the 2022 class.

This story will be updated.