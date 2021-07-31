That didn’t take long.

Three days after receiving a scholarship offer, T.J. Hall — a 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback and former Arizona commit — announced a verbal pledge to Washington on Saturday. His commitment comes exactly 24 hours after four-star 2022 tight end Ryan Otton announced a pledge of his own.

A two-way standout at San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, Calif. — the same school as current UW wide receiver Jalen McMillan — Hall is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 41 athlete in the 2022 class by 247Sports. He received offers from UW, Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon State and San Jose State.

Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, described Hall as “a long, athletic corner pushing 6-2 and looks a lot like some of the other corners we’ve seen have success at Washington over the years. He has a frame similar to former Husky Kevin King and he has looked good at several off-season events.

“Hall stood out for us at The Opening Finals and was one of our top performers. He just missed making our Dream Team but was on the honorable mention team and showed he should be mentioned among the top cover corners out West. He’s also a talented receiver and has the skill set to play on either side of the ball in college, although most schools like him as a defensive back. With his frame, he could even grow into a safety and his positional versatility is another thing we like a lot about his upside.”

The Huskies’ top cornerback target, four-star Phoenix product Benjamin Morrison, announced a verbal commitment to Notre Dame last month — likely forcing UW to expand its board. But in Hall, defensive backs coaches Will Harris and Terrence Brown have snagged a high-upside DB who fits head coach Jimmy Lake’s preferred recruiting profile.

Since Lake arrived alongside Chris Petersen in 2014, nine UW defensive backs have been drafted — with corners Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon vying to join that list in 2022.

Hall is UW’s 10th commit, and just its third defensive pledge, in the 2022 class. Prior to Hall’s commitment, that class was ranked seventh in the Pac-12 and 49th nationally by the 247Sports Composite (though its average star rating slotted third in the conference, behind Oregon and USC).

With 2022 commitments in consecutive days, time will tell whether that streak extends to Sunday.