On June 1, we ranked Washington’s 10 most “important” uncommitted recruits — considering production, athletic potential, positional need, regional ties, etc. — in the 2023 class.

In the month since, many included recruits have made stops on Montlake.

Some even decided to stay.

Specifically, Washington hosted a whopping 21 prospects from the 2023 class last week, and received eight verbal commitments in the last seven days. That group is now ranked 24th in the nation — and second in the Pac-12, behind No. 10 USC and ahead of No. 27 Oregon — by the 247Sports Composite.

So, using the same criteria, let’s rank UW’s 12 verbal commits in order of importance to the program — starting with a linebacker at a California powerhouse and longtime UW pipeline.

12. LB Deven Bryant | 6-0, 210 | Bellflower, Calif. | Three stars

Analysis: Bryant’s game doesn’t always flash on tape, and his frame may suggest he’s somewhat of a positional tweener. But UW is always in need of talented inside linebackers, and it’s also important to maintain a connection to St. John Bosco High School — which has produced current and former Huskies Terrell Bynum, Sean McGrew and Keith Price, among others. Bryant is one of two UW defensive commits in this class, along with hulking defensive lineman Sua Lefotu.

11. CB Diesel Gordon | 5-11, 170 | Arlington, Texas | Three stars

Analysis: Is UW really DB U, or did that title leave town with Jimmy Lake?

One way or another, the answer is about to arrive.

Gordon is cornerbacks coach Juice Brown’s first commit in the 2023 class — a standout from Seguin High School with a relatively modest offer list that does include Utah and Arizona State. Gordon’s commitment provides an opportunity to maintain the conference’s premier cornerbacks room while keeping a recruiting presence in the Lone Star state.

10. OT Zachary Henning | 6-6, 275 | Aurora, Calif. | Three stars

Analysis: You can never have too many big, mobile offensive tackles. Considering his frame and skill set, Henning may remind Husky fans of UW’s last commit from the state of Colorado — redshirt freshman offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten. Henning’s commitment represents a needed win for offensive line coach Scott Huff — but more on that later.

9. WR Keith Reynolds | 5-10, 160 | Adelanto, Calif. | Three stars

Analysis: How elusive is three-star wide receiver Keith Reynolds?

His first non-touchdown comes nearly four minutes into the Adelanto, Calif., athlete’s junior highlight tape.

A fair comparison might be UW junior wide receiver Giles Jackson; both are versatile yet undersized California wideouts who can catch passes, take hand offs and provide explosive punt returns. Reynolds’ versatility is undeniably valuable.

8. DL Sua Lefotu | 6-4, 285 | Bellflower, Calif. | Three stars

Analysis: Washington finished 10th in the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (4.76) and 11th in rushing defense (194 yards allowed per game) last fall. You can’t win that way. It’s up to new UW defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield to make a difference in that department, which starts by acquiring formidable talent up front.

Big, mobile bodies are hard to find, especially out west. The 6-4, 285-pound Lefotu is an ascending soon-to-be senior who may fit the bill.

7. RB Tybo Rogers | 5-11, 180 | Bakersfield, Calif. | Three stars

Analysis: The most fluid position on UW’s roster is unquestionably running back, where three players have transferred in (Aaron Dumas, Wayne Taulapapa and Will Nixon) and two others have left the team this offseason. While UW still has seven scholarship tailbacks, Rogers could make an immediate impact when he arrives in 2023. At least, there won’t be any absence of opportunities.

6. LB Jordan Whitney | 6-2, 205 | Oxnard, Calif. | Three stars

Analysis: In the three seasons since Ben Burr-Kirven departed UW, the Huskies have lacked sideline-to-sideline speed at the linebacker spot.

Whitney, meanwhile, is a guided missile in football pads.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder clocked a 11.2-second 100-meter dash on the track team at Pacifica High School. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins suggested he might be the fastest linebacker in the state of California.

So, yes: this is an essential skill set fit.

5. WR Rashid Williams | 6-2, 185 | Pittsburg, Calif. | Four stars

Analysis: Williams would certainly be higher on this list if he didn’t play a position already stacked with talent at UW. Even so, it would be unsurprising to see the four-star receiver make an early impact — considering his ability to contort his body and outmuscle overmatched defensive backs.

Williams’ commitment also represents an important win for wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and Co., to pull a blue-chipper out of UW’s most frequent recruiting ground and beat the likes of Oregon and Stanford to do it.

4. OT Elishah Jackett | 6-7, 280 | Orange, Calif. | Three stars

Analysis: Scott Huff needed a win.

UW’s offensive line coach offered five in-state prospects in the 2022 class, and each of them ultimately landed elsewhere. Four-star 2023 Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos recently eliminated the Huskies from contention as well.

Advertising

But in Jackett, UW gets one of the top offensive tackles out west — a big body with light feet who chose Washington over offers from USC, Cal, UCLA, Utah and many more. Might three-star Ferndale offensive lineman Landen Hatchett be next?

3. Edge Jacob Lane | 6-5, 230 | Puyallup | Three stars

Analysis: This isn’t really about Lane.

Granted, the 6-5 edge from Emerald Ridge High School has the measurables and testing numbers to develop into a premier pass-rusher, similar to Renton’s Joe Tryon.

But UW desperately needed an in-state commit.

It’s possible, if Hatchett doesn’t stay home, that UW could fail to sign any of the top 10 players in the state for the first time since … ever? (Lane is No. 12 on that list.)

2. S Vincent Holmes | 6-1, 175 | San Jacinto, Calif. | Four stars

Analysis: This one checks all the boxes. Holmes arrives at a position of need, as UW has lacked safety consistency since Taylor Rapp entered the NFL in 2019. He’s a two-way standout with plus ball skills who notched five touchdown catches and four interceptions in his junior season at San Jacinto High. He also hails from UW’s most critical recruiting area — southern California.

If the Huskies want to remain the premier secondary out west, they’ll need to pull in more prospects like Holmes.

1. DL Anthony James | 6-5, 245 | Wylie, Texas | Four stars

Analysis: It’s not just that James is UW’s most highly ranked commit, the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 54 overall prospect in the 2023 class via 247Sports.

It’s also that James’ commitment justifies UW’s continued recruiting efforts in Texas, where the Huskies had occasional success during Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake’s tenures. 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman told The Times last week that James’ pledge “really legitimizes their pursuit in Texas and legitimizes the caliber of recruit they could get from Texas.”

Not only that, but James has quickly become UW’s most vocal commit, using his considerable platform as an additional recruiting tool. If he has his way, this will soon be a longer list.