UW’s 2023 class is finally together.

Ten players enrolled early, either in the winter or spring: cornerbacks Thaddeus Dixon and Caleb Presley, offensive linemen Landen Hatchett and Zachary Henning, linebackers Deven Bryant and Jordan Whitney, running back Tybo Rogers, safety Diesel Gordon, defensive lineman Elinneus Davis and edge Anthony James.

Eleven others will arrive at Washington this weekend: reclassified quarterback Austin Mack, wide receivers Rashid Williams, Taeshaun Lyons and Keith Reynolds, offensive lineman Elishah Jackett, Kahlee Tafai and Soane Faasolo, cornerbacks Curley Reed and Leroy Bryant, safety Vincent Holmes, and edge Jacob Lane.

But on a team with College Football Playoff and Pac-12 title aspirations, there’s only room for so many reps.

So which members of the 2023 class are most likely to make an immediate impact this fall?

Let’s go down the list.

6. WR Rashid Williams, fr., 6-2, 185, Brentwood (Calif.) Pittsburg High

Talent won’t be the thing holding Williams back. Ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 22 prospect in California by 247Sports, Williams would probably play as a true freshman for most programs located along the West Coast.

In a written evaluation last year, 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman called the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout “a long receiver with good height to allow him to win jump balls and 50-50 balls. Does a good job shedding press coverage and can box out corners he has the size advantage against.”

The problem?

(For Husky football fans, it isn’t one.)

Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja’Lynn Polk, Germie Bernard, Giles Jackson and Denzel Boston are already on the roster at wide receiver. It would likely take an influx of injuries for Williams to see consistent action.

But in football, that’s a conceivable scenario.

5. C Landen Hatchett, fr., 6-2, 309, Ferndale High

Likewise, Hatchett appears buried at the center spot behind sixth-year senior Matteo Mele and redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford. And yet, the former four-star recruit (and little brother of sophomore offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett) may also be the most physically prepared freshman in UW’s 2023 class.

It’s unlikely that Hatchett earns a significant role snapping to Michael Penix Jr. this fall.

But the early enrollee has made a remarkable first impression anyway.

“It was fun seeing Landen Hatchett come in [this spring]. He does a good job for a guy who just stepped onto the football field a little over a week ago,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said in April. “We knew he’s a great football player, but he’s in it and he loves it. The physicality part is impressive, seeing how far along he is at such a young age.”

4. CB Curley Reed, fr., 6-0, 180, Iowa (La.) Lake Charles College Prep OR

CB Leroy Bryant, fr., 6-0, 185, Fairfield (Calif.) Angelo Rodriguez High

Do you really need to read the UW cornerback shpiel? How the Huskies were historically injured at that position last fall — with Jordan Perryman, Mishael Powell, Elijah Jackson, Davon Banks, Julius Irvin, etc., all struggling to stay upright? How Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon’s NFL departures left voids the size of Husky Stadium? How UW ranked 111th nationally in opponent pass efficiency rating and 129th (out of 130) with just 2.54 passes defended per game?

You’ve seen it and heard it and read it by now.

So let’s talk reinforcements.

Jackson, junior college transfer Thaddeus Dixon (more on him below) and Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad all had encouraging Aprils and will likely push for starting spots. But given last season’s injury issues, developing depth outside is paramount — which is where UW’s freshmen come in.

The Huskies signed three freshman corners in the 2023 class — Presley (a third-teamer this spring), Bryant and Reed. Those last two have obvious physical upside but have yet to prove themselves in practices. Can either do enough to immediately push for playing time?

Unlike at wide receiver or center, the opportunity here is obvious. Time to take advantage.

3. RB Tybo Rogers, fr., 5-11, 192, Bakersfield (Calif.) High

Tybo Rogers should not have an immediate role, given the state of UW’s running back room. Come September, Dillon Johnson, Cameron Davis, Daniyel Ngata, Richard Newton, Sam Adams II and Will Nixon will all be scrapping for spare carries.

And yet …

“Tybo’s had a really good spring ball already,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said in April. “So he’s shown a lot of flashes. I think he’s a guy who could potentially help us this year.”

Advertising

Indeed, the 5-11, 192-pound all-purpose back looked the part in his first spring in Seattle — with natural hands, plus quickness and surprising physicality. Grubb added that “Tybo definitely has an edge to him. That’s one of the things I loved about recruiting him. He’s a very serious kid. If you crack a joke he’s probably going to barely smile, and I like that about him. He’s just a good, tough kid. You can feel that in how he preps and plays. So we’ve got a lot of optimism for Tybo.”

As, apparently, should all of you.

2. S Vincent Holmes, fr., 6-0, 185, San Jacinto (Calif.) High

It’s not that UW lacks serviceable safeties. Expected starters Asa Turner and Dominique Hampton are both seniors who tout a combined nine seasons of experience at UW. Sophomores Vince Nunley and Makell Esteen and redshirt freshman Tristan Dunn are intriguing options as well.

But the safety position could use a spark.

It’s unclear, of course, whether Holmes can provide it. But 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote in an evaluation last December that the former four-star recruit “is an explosive two-way player with high-level body control and strong hands. He’s an instinctive player who shows a lot of range in the secondary and plays with a nice edge in his game.

“He would be a legitimate Power Five prospect as a receiver and has been very productive the last three seasons, but he’ll play safety at the college level. He’s an excellent open field tackler and his ball skills at receiver translate very well for him in the secondary.”

How soon will Holmes translate? We’ll wait and see.

1. CB Thaddeus Dixon, jr., 6-1, 190, Long Beach City College

This may seem like a cop-out, considering Dixon is the only non-freshman (or Division I transfer) in UW’s 2023 signing class.

To that we say: So be it.

A Long Beach City College transfer, Dixon was originally recruited by DeBoer and Co. at Fresno State, and his talent appears to be transferrable to Pac-12 play. Co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said this spring that “he’s got a great demeanor about him, loves football. And we knew all along that his talent level was right to be here. There was never any question about that. So just excited about him continuing to develop as we go through spring and fall.”

Dixon led UW in interceptions (in practice sessions available to the media) last spring, and should push Muhammad and Jackson for a starting spot. Regardless, a defense that managed just 11 picks in 13 games last fall could use his playmaking ability.

“He’s got the ‘it’ [factor] in terms of being around the ball,” Morrell said.