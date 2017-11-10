The Huskies were haunted once again in Palo Alto — where they haven't won since 2007 — falling 30-22 to Stanford in a loss that surely ends their College Football Playoff hopes.

Bryce Love carried the load for the Cardinal, with three touchdowns and 120 yards on 18 carries, and UW’s comeback effort was too little, too late on Friday night.

Here are our impressions from Washington’s loss to Stanford.

Adam Jude:

That’ll do it. Washington’s College Football Playoff hopes are dashed — and the Huskies’ chances of repeating as Pac-12 champs are now slim too. Stanford stunned the Huskies by holding onto the ball for more than 36 minutes to take over the top spot in the Pac-12 North.

Larry Stone:

The Huskies’ hopes of making the national playoffs are now officially gone after a 28-22 loss to Stanford. Washington couldn’t figure a way to get Stanford off the field. At one point, the Cardinal had converted 9-of-13 on third down.