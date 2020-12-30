Four games shouldn’t yield concrete conclusions.

But, when it comes to UW’s 2020 season, they did leave a cavalcade of clues.

So, as 3-1 Washington — the Pac-12 North Champion, legitimate or not — prepares for Jimmy Lake’s first full season as the Huskies’ head coach, here are six questions that will eventually need to be answered.

Who is the starting quarterback?

Last fall, the answer was initially unclear, then exceedingly obvious. Redshirt freshman Dylan Morris beat out graduate student Kevin Thomson, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon and true freshman Ethan Garbers in a four-pronged quarterback competition, then started all four games for the 3-1 Huskies. In his collegiate debut, the 6-foot, 200-pound passer from Puyallup completed 60.9% of his passes, throwing for 897 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions, while running for two scores as well.

And one thing is certain: there will not be a four-pronged quarterback competition in 2021 — after Thomson, Sirmon and Garbers all opted not to return to Washington this offseason.

Of course, some of those decisions can likely be credited to Morris’ impressive early returns. But it’s also impossible to ignore the signing of five-star Kennedy Catholic standout Sam Huard — the No. 1 pro-style passer, per 247Sports, in the 2021 class — in December. Fans are already anticipating a direct competition between Morris and Huard this summer.

But will another quarterback join the race? With just two scholarship signal callers on the roster, don’t be surprised if Washington nabs a passer from the transfer portal for the second consecutive year. But, considering the program already touts a returning starter and a five-star freshman, this might be a tough sell for prospective free agents.

Advertising

Can UW bully opposing defenses?

In their first two games, against Oregon State and Arizona, UW’s running backs piled up 409 rushing yards and 5.76 yards per carry.

In their next two games, against Utah and Stanford, they managed 156 total rushing yards and 3.55 yards per carry.

We know that Washington wants to be the most physical offense in the Pac-12, to inflict its will — and weight — on overmatched opponents. We know it wants to run the damn ball.

But, when it needs to — against the best teams, in the biggest moments — can it?

“We would love to rush for 250 yards every single game. But that most likely is not realistic,” Lake said after the Stanford loss this month.

In those games, Washington’s offense will need to find other ways to win — and the Huskies did that in their 24-21 comeback victory over Utah. But, the fact remains: if your identity is to be the biggest, baddest, most physically formidable front out west, you can’t only show it against undersized fronts at Oregon State and Arizona.

Advertising

How good can this pass rush be?

The first element of a great pass rush is a great pass-rusher.

The Huskies have one of those.

In his first three starts last season, redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui snared seven sacks and three forced fumbles — earning Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors three consecutive times. The Associated Press third-team All-American led the nation in sacks per game (1.75) and forced fumbles per game (0.75). And the 6-3, 280-pounder from Pearl City, Hawaii, is only going to get better.

But does he have help?

Fifth-year senior Ryan Bowman has proven an eminently capable running mate, but the former walk-on from Bellevue has yet to announce if he’ll return in 2021. And, while 265-pound sophomore Laiatu Latu has some undeniable physical gifts, he missed all four games last season with an unspecified injury. True freshmen Sav’ell Smalls and Cooper McDonald could each develop into premier pass-rushers, but the duo didn’t claim a single sack in their college debuts.

And yet, the Huskies finished second in the Pac-12 with 2.5 sacks per game — largely due to Tupuola-Fetui’s singlehanded ascendance. But, for the UW defense to dominate, he needs to be more than a one-man band.

Can the Huskies stop the run?

The answer, as it relates to the 2020 Huskies, was a definitive no. In an admittedly small sample size, UW allowed an average of 161.25 rushing yards per game and 4.54 yards per carry — with both marks ranking seventh in the Pac-12. Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense surrendered 167 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per carry against Oregon State, 215 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry against Utah and 191 yards and 4.8 yards per carry against Stanford.

And, without departed standout Levi Onwuzurike, UW struggled to find difference-makers along the defensive line.

Advertising

“We’re not where we should be, at all, from the standards that we set to the standards of Husky football, and every D-lineman out there knows what it is,” UW co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe said after the Stanford loss. “I talk to Randy Hart still to this day, and I guarantee he’s not pleased with (how the defensive line has played). We’ve got our work cut out for us.

“What the fans expect of a Husky defensive line, I promise you, they understand it and they expect it and they accept it. But we’ve got to go out and perform. We’ve got to show Husky Nation as well as ourselves that we can be what everybody knows to be the standard of defensive lines here at the University of Washington.”

That should start with a pair of redshirt sophomores, in Tuli Letuligasenoa (who missed the first two games due to injury) and Sam “Taki” Taimani. But the Huskies need more from their inside linebackers — aside from ascending redshirt sophomore Edefuan Ulofoshio — as well.

Who’s next in the secondary?

UW is used to cycling through sparkling defensive backs. Like Budda Baker, and Kevin King, and Sidney Jones, and Byron Murphy, and Taylor Rapp, and Jordan Miller, and Myles Bryant — and now, Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor.

Who’s next?

With two secondary starters departing, superb sophomore Trent McDuffie returns to lock down one cornerback spot. Expect athletically gifted redshirt sophomore Kyler Gordon to start at either cornerback or nickel as well. But beyond that, there are starting reps to be won, and more eligible candidates — like Dominique Hampton, Jacobe Covington, Kamren Fabiculanan and Julius Irvin, etc. — than musical chairs on Montlake.

Plus, while safeties Asa Turner, Alex Cook and Cameron Williams all have starting experience, that might not necessarily be a sign of things to come.

Sponsored

Does UW have a dominant wide receiver?

It’s no accident that a tight end — junior Cade Otton — led the Huskies in catches (18), receiving yards (258) and receiving touchdowns (3) in 2020.

While UW had a slew of capable wide receivers, no one established themselves as the No. 1 guy. Sophomore Puka Nacua had moments of brilliance, particularly a swiveling 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown against hapless Arizona. Ty Jones made a pair of impressive catches in the loss to Stanford, and Terrell Bynum was a useful resource in extending drives. True freshmen Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan also flashed the potential that garnered four-star recruiting rankings.

But Morris, or Huard, or whoever, needs an alpha to emerge.

UW hasn’t had one of those since 2017, when Dante Pettis followed John Ross to the NFL. Can Nacua, or Jones, or Bynum, or Odunze, or McMillan, or fill-in-name-here, take a significant step this offseason?

We’ll have to wait nine months to unravel the answer.