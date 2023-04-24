Spring practice is over.

But analysis season has just begun.

So, with roughly 30 hours of evidence, here are seven Huskies who improved their stock this spring.

Elijah Jackson | cornerback | soph. | 6-1, 191

Washington exited the winter with two first-team cornerback vacancies and one assumed starter, in Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad. And 15 practices later, Elijah Jackson — who missed six games last season due to injury — has emerged as a spring standout on the opposite side.

The Carson, California, product was a starter throughout most of April, and added an exclamation mark with a rare interception of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the Spring Preview.

“I think the word for him that I’m most happy about would just be his consistency. He’s been consistent — not a lot of highs, not a lot of lows,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said last Saturday. “Getting a pick [of Penix] is a high. And you’re never going to be perfect, but I just feel there haven’t been those big mistakes that pop up. He’s got the tools. His demeanor has been consistent. His production on the field has been consistent. So he’s one of the guys I’m really proud of.”

Thaddeus Dixon | cornerback | jr. | 6-1, 190

Jackson is not the only cornerback who made waves this winter and spring. Long Beach City College transfer Thaddeus Dixon also impressed, piling up a string of interceptions. And though he practiced primarily with the second string, the rising junior should challenge Muhammad and Jackson for a starting spot.

“Thaddeus Dixon continues to show up. He’s just a playmaker,” DeBoer said last week. “When the ball’s been in his direction, he’s found a way to finish the play.”

Added co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell: “He’s got the ‘it’ in terms of being around the ball. Very confident in his skill set, been a really solid man-to-man player, and plays good, consistent, tight coverage.”

That’s good news for a struggling pass defense that ranked 129th out of 130 teams nationally in passes defended per game (2.54) in 2022. Though Muhammad, Jackson and Dixon are the front-runners, a quintet of cornerbacks — sophomores Jaivion Green and Davon Banks and freshmen Caleb Presley, Curley Reed and Leroy Bryant — will also compete this summer.

Julius Buelow | left guard | jr. | 6-8, 310

The expectation entering the spring was that junior Julius Buelow and sophomore Geirean Hatchett would compete evenly for the vacant left guard spot, with center Matteo Mele and right guard Nate Kalepo also being installed as starters.

Instead, Buelow — who struggled in five games at that spot in 2021 — has essentially held down the position.

And he’s done so with a critical uptick in confidence.

“He just had to reset a little bit,” said UW offensive line coach Scott Huff. “And he’s been working his tail off, don’t get me wrong. Last year, I felt good about him playing. It was just, the situation was what it was. We had Jaxson [Kirkland] and Troy [Fautanu] and whatnot. But I just can’t say enough for confidence. It changes everything for us as human beings, and certainly for football players.”

Zach Durfee | edge | soph. | 6-5, 252

Zach Durfee’s rise is a result of both substance and circumstances. The Sioux Falls transfer arrived this winter with an impressive collection of physical tools. Senior linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio said Saturday that “Durfee’s my locker mate, and I’ll say … he can lift. You could tell he was already going to be a beast by the way he was working out.”

But it was unclear how quickly production would match potential. After missing the middle of spring with an injury, the 252-pound edge excelled last week, culminating in a sack and several other disruptive plays in the Spring Preview.

With Sav’ell Smalls entering the transfer portal, and both sophomore Maurice Heims and redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw missing multiple practices with injuries, Washington’s edge depth waned in the second half of the spring — and Durfee made the most of his opportunities.

Denzel Boston | wide receiver | rs. fr. | 6-4, 185

Given that Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja’Lynn Polk, Taj Davis and Giles Jackson all returned in 2023, there isn’t much room for other wide receivers to earn game reps. So this isn’t a prediction that Denzel Boston will be a consistent contributor this fall.

But we still couldn’t leave him off the list.

The 6-4, 185-pound redshirt freshman scored two touchdowns in the Spring Preview, and figures to become a reliable target — alongside sophomore Germie Bernard — in 2024.

“I love that guy,” Odunze said of Boston on Saturday. “I’ve loved his game ever since he got in here. He’s a real dawg. He goes and gets it. He’s willing to learn and do the little things you have to do as a wide receiver to play well.

“I’ve been trying to keep him under my wing, but he’s excelling already. I’m running out of things to teach him. That’s why he’s out there making plays like that, because he’s hungry and he goes and gets it. He’s a fantastic human and a fantastic football player.”

Tybo Rogers | running back | fr. | 5-11, 192

Likewise, a running back room featuring returning contributors (Cameron Davis, Richard Newton, Will Nixon, Sam Adams II) and high-profile transfers (Mississippi State’s Dillon Johnson and Arizona State’s Daniyel Ngata) leaves little room for three-star early enrollee freshmen to excel.

Which is why it came as a surprise when offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said recently that he thinks Tybo Rogers can help the Huskies in 2023.

Then again, Rogers’ blend of speed, quickness, pass-catching prowess and sneaky physicality was immediately evident this spring.

“I think his ceiling is extremely high,” DeBoer said. “We’re just trying to push him along through the process, because we feel like he’s got it. It’s just a matter of when he’s ready.”

Sooner than later, Rogers — who Ngata said is UW’s fastest running back — should be ready to fly.

Parker Brailsford | center | rs. fr. | 6-2, 272

Sixth-year senior Matteo Mele is UW’s established starter at center.

But redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford earned consistent praise this spring, holding off early enrollee freshman Landen Hatchett to take the second-string snaps. With quick feet and plus athleticism, Brailsford garners comparisons to former Husky (and current Cleveland Brown) Nick Harris.

But to crack the lineup, he’ll have to focus on the weight room and training table this summer.

“One guy that’s really come along in the last week or so is Parker Brailsford, just doing a nice job,” DeBoer said last week. “He’s a great football player. Now it’s just a matter of continuing to put weight on that frame.”

Honorable mentions: RB Cameron Davis, LB Ralen Goforth, WR Rome Odunze, DL Jayvon Parker, RB Will Nixon, TE Josh Cuevas, TE Quentin Moore, WR Germie Bernard, WR Giles Jackson