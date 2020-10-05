This is not déjà vu.

You’ve seen this all before — the headline, the intro, the premise of the piece. On May 26, we ranked Washington’s original 12-game fall football schedule, from least to most intriguing. And then that schedule was scrapped. Then, on Aug. 2, we ranked UW’s revised 10-game conference-only fall football schedule, from least to most intriguing. And then that schedule also was scrapped.

On Saturday morning, the persistent Pac-12 released its third attempt at a fall football schedule — comprised of five divisional match-ups, one cross-divisional game and a seventh conference game determined by regular-season seeding.

So let’s rank UW’s seven fall football games from least to most intriguing.

And yes, let’s hope the third time’s the charm.

7. ARIZONA | Nov. 21 | Husky Stadium

UW has won three in a row in this series and hasn’t dropped a game to Arizona inside Husky Stadium since 2007. To continue that streak, Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense will have to limit ascending sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell, who completed 65.2% of his passes and threw for nine touchdowns with just one interception in eight games as a true freshman for Arizona in 2019.

In UW’s 51-27 victory last October in Tucson, the Huskies showed the inconsistency that plagued them all season. Chris Petersen’s team allowed 17 second-quarter points and trailed 17-13 at halftime, before promptly rallying for 38 points in the second half. UW fans will be hoping to see more of those second-half Huskies in a shortened season this fall.

6. OREGON STATE | Nov. 14 | Husky Stadium

UW head coach Jimmy Lake knows Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, and vice versa. For four years, they shared a staff at UW — with Smith’s offense dueling Lake’s secondary in daily practices. Last season, Lake got the better of that duel — as UW’s defense allowed just 119 total yards and zero offensive points in a 19-7 road victory (and Washington’s best defensive performance of the season).

Smith’s Beavers made significant progress last season, but don’t forget that UW has won eight consecutive games in this series … with those victories coming by an average of 25.5 (!) points. Has Oregon State improved enough to steal a win in Seattle? Unlikely, but time will tell.

5. STANFORD | Dec. 5 | Husky Stadium

What’s the polite way to put this? In a 23-13 victory last October, Stanford physically dominated Washington. The Cardinal rushed for 189 yards and 4.4 yards per carry and piled up 482 total yards. On the other end, the Huskies managed just 294 total yards and went 2 for 12 on third down. A week after an impressive Husky home win over USC, this was a thorough and unexpected dismantling. It also was arguably the beginning of the end for offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan.

On Dec. 5, inside an empty Husky Stadium, UW will have to prove it can be the physically superior team to Stanford. Petersen’s crew couldn’t do that a year ago. There will be no excuses to offer. The tougher team will likely win.

4. at California | Nov. 7 | Berkeley, Calif.

This game could certainly rank higher for several reasons. Most obviously, it will be the UW debut for multiple people in the program: head coach Jimmy Lake, offensive coordinator John Donovan, starting quarterback (fill in Kevin Thomson or Jacob Sirmon or Dylan Morris or Ethan Garbers). It will be the fans’ first opportunity to watch the 2020 Huskies, and also to witness the overwhelming weirdness that will almost certainly accompany Pac-12 games in 2020.

Oh, and there’s recent history here, too. Last September, California linebacker Evan Weaver — a Washington native who was not offered a scholarship by UW — guaranteed a victory, then followed through. The Cal defense stymied UW on a final drive that followed a lengthy lightning storm to pull out a 20-19 victory. And the year before, Jake Haener threw a nightmare-inducing pick-six in the second half of a 12-10 upset defeat.

It’s possible the Golden Bears might just have the Huskies’ number. Or maybe it’s not so simple. One thing is certain: the battle of two former UW defensive coordinators — Lake and Cal head coach Justin Wilcox — will be an undeniably intriguing watch.

3. at Washington State | Nov. 27 | Pullman

The date has not changed, even if so much else has.

This fall, the Apple Cup will be played the day after Thanksgiving once again. But the rivalry does have two new head coaches, in Lake and Nick Rolovich. It will have two new starting quarterbacks and offensive systems as well.

But will a fresh coat of paint ultimately alter the result? The Huskies have won seven consecutive games in the series, and they also conquered Rolovich’s Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 52-20 last September as well. And the last time they were in Pullman, they plowed through the Cougs and quarterback Gardner Minshew in a snowstorm en route to the Rose Bowl.

The names and faces change, but this is a game that will always matter.

2. at Oregon | Dec. 12 | Eugene

Picture this: on Dec. 12, UW and Oregon could each be 5-0, meeting in an empty Autzen Stadium with an appearance in the Pac-12 title game on the line. As the Huskies, Oregon will break in a new starting quarterback this fall and has been significantly weakened by several seismic opt-outs. But this is still a team that won the Rose Bowl last season and escaped Seattle with a narrow 35-31 victory — its second consecutive in the series.

Nationally, Oregon is viewed as the current class of the Pac-12 — having apparently ripped that title away from UW (or, less recently, USC). Lake will get an opportunity to prove that his program still resides atop that mountain.

But he will have to win this game — and, let’s face it, pretty much all the rest — to do it.

1. Pac-12 championship game | Dec. 18 | Husky Stadium

The team with the best record in the Pac-12 will be the host for the conference’s title game on Dec. 18.

So you could say this is wishful thinking.