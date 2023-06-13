Washington has work to do.

From a recruiting standpoint, the season has already started.

The de-commitment of three-star Garfield quarterback EJ Caminong on Monday left UW with just two verbal commits in the 2024 class, four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau and three-star wide receiver Landon Bell. On the bright side, the Huskies are set to host 28 (and counting) prospects on official visits over the next two weeks.

UW made the most of a similar stretch last summer, scoring a whopping 15 commitments between June 20 and July 27. And UW coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed in April that “I do expect overall for that time of year [June and July] to be one where the majority of our guys commit.”

The Washington prospect parade kicks off this weekend, when five 2024 recruits are expected to attend — Bell, four-star linebackers Kamar Mothudi and Dylan Williams, four-star wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer and three-star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks.

Of course, all 28 official visitors were invited for a reason. But, of that evolving list, here are UW’s seven most important prospects.

7. TE Decker DeGraaf | 6-4, 230 | Three stars | Glendora (Calif.) High

Visit date: June 23

At some point, the Huskies have to sign a high school tight end. They failed to do so in both 2021 and 2023, though the addition of Cal Poly transfer Josh Cuevas this offseason certainly helps.

But DeGraaf — who has also earned offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Miami, Oregon State, Washington State and more — would fit the bill.

“He doesn’t have a very high profile social media-wise, so you don’t hear about him as much,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “But when you see him, he’s a workhorse. He’ll go to every event and he’ll perform at every event. I just think he’ll continue to get better. He’s a big upside guy.”

6. CB Santana Wilson | 6-0, 180 | Four stars | Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain High

Visit date: June 23

If last season showed us anything, it’s that UW can never have enough cornerbacks. And Wilson — ranked as the No. 5 player in the state of Arizona and the No. 22 corner in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite — will close the month in Seattle following official visits to Arizona State (June 9) and Texas (June 16).

Four-star athlete Peyton Waters, who could potentially play corner or safety, is also visiting on June 23. But Wilson may be the cream of the cornerback crop.

“I’m a big Santana Wilson fan,” Huffman said. “Great bloodlines. Twitchy. Super instinctual. Plays pretty physical, despite his size. He has real active hands and really good ball skills.”

5. WR Kwazi Gilmer | 6-2, 180 | Four stars | Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon High

Visit date: June 16

UW currently enjoys an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver — with Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja’Lynn Polk, Giles Jackson, Germie Bernard, etc., presenting tantalizing targets for Michael Penix Jr.

But wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard wants more.

The most intriguing option may be four-star Kwazi Gilmer, who has also planned or completed official visits to UCLA, Michigan State, Stanford and Cal.

“I’m a gigantic fan of Kwazi,” Huffman said. “Fantastic pass catcher, very technical route runner. He’s really flourished this spring and become in my opinion one of the better receivers in California. I know Washington’s been in it for a long time with him.”

4. S Kingston Lopa | 6-5, 190 | Four stars | Sacramento (Calif.) Grant Union High

Visit date: June 23

Realistically, UW has not touted a game-changing safety since Taylor Rapp was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

Could massive athlete Kingston Lopa earn that billing? UW, Oregon, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and USC — all of whom have offered — certainly think so.

As does Huffman.

“He’s a guy I think would make any class strong. Oregon and Washington are right there, but Tennessee is making a push,” Huffman said. “Lopa is a kid I thought was going to be a linebacker. Now he’s a four-star safety with a linebacker frame, can put on weight. I think he’d be a bigger, more physical Asa Turner.”

3. LB Kamar Mothudi | 6-3, 220 | Four stars | Valley Village (Calif.) Campbell Hall School

Visit date: June 16

Mothudi is considered an Oregon lean, but can the Huskies turn his head? The 6-3, 220-pounder — ranked as the No. 17 linebacker in the nation and the No. 173 overall prospect in the 2024 class — has already completed official visits to Utah and Michigan State and will hit Texas (June 20) and Oregon (June 23) this month as well.

Of course, Mothudi and fellow four-star linebacker Dylan Williams will both be at UW on Friday. But the former could be an impact player at multiple spots.

“He can be an edge. He can play outside backer, can drop into coverage,” Huffman said. “I think Williams is a pure inside guy. So I like Mothudi more, just because he’s got more versatility.”

2. QB Dermaricus Davis | | 6-4, 190 | Three stars | Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Etiwanda High

Visit date: June 24

As previously stated, UW has a sudden vacancy under center, and Davis appears to be the Huskies’ primary target. The 6-4, 190-pounder completed 62% of his passes and threw for 3,390 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022.

“He’s had a pretty good spring, in terms of throwing for coaches. He had a pretty solid Elite 11 down in Los Angeles. So he’s had a nice little rise,” Huffman said. “He just needed a chance to really throw. He didn’t play as much early in his career. So he’s kind of been more of a late developer.

“He has a lot of athleticism. Still needs to work on his accuracy, in terms of not throwing as many interceptions, cutting down on that. But he’s a guy that continues to get better. He’s still got some developing to do.”

DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and Co. pride themselves on development, and Penix’s numbers speak for themselves. But will that be enough to outduel fellow suitors Arizona, Oregon State, BYU, Minnesota, WSU and more? Check back a month from now.

1. DL Jericho Johnson | 6-4, 300 | Four stars | Fairfield (Calif.) Armijo High

Visit date: June 23

This is pretty simple: dominant defensive linemen are increasingly rare on the west coast, where Washington typically recruits.

The 6-4, 300-pound Johnson is a dominant defensive lineman. He’s also taking an official visit to Miami on Friday, and future visits to Georgia and Oregon are in the works. As Husky fans know, a player like Vita Vea or Greg Gaines can instantly transform UW’s defense.

But signing said player is easier said than done.

“With his quickness and the first step, his strength and suddenness at the point of attack, he’s one of those rare, unique players that the west doesn’t get a lot of, that has the athleticism to play as an edge and the size and strength to be a pure nose tackle,” Huffman said.