The legend of Michael Penix Jr. – and his Heisman Trophy candidacy – will grow to astronomical proportions – after this one.

Beneath overcast skies, Penix Jr. engineered a fourth-quarter comeback to lead the Huskies to a 36-33 win against bitter Northwest rival Oregon in front of a soldout crowd at Husky Stadium.

It was the 13th straight win for UW, which remained perfect this season at 6-0 and 3-0 in the Pac-12.

Washington hosts Arizona State next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Here are three observations from Saturday’s game.

Michael Penix Jr. outduels Box Nix

Bo Nix was good while onverting 33 of 44 passes for 337 yards and two touchowns.

However, Penix was a little bitter and he’s largely responsible for giving the Huskies’ one of its biggest wins in this storied rivalry.

Penix finished with 302 yards on 22-of-37 passing and three touchdowns.

However, he saved his best for when it mattered most.

Down 33-29 with 2:11 left, Penix made two throws in a drive that will not be forgotten by Husky fans. On first and 10, he connected with Ja’Lynn Polk for 35 yards to the Oregon 18.

Then Penix found Rome Odunze in the endzone for a score that put UW up 36-33 after the PAT.

Jalen McMillan’s short day

It was a short outing for receiver Jalen McMillan, who sustained a leg injury in the first half against Michigan State on Sept. 16 and sat out wins over Cal and Arizona, and returned Saturday.

McMillan left the game in the first quarter after apparently re-injuring his leg and did not return. He walked gingerly on the sideline with his helmet off and spent most of the game next to receivers coach and assistant head coach JaMarcus Shephard.

Without McMillan once again, Penix Jr. leaned heavily on Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk who combined for 24 targets and 14 receptions for 246 yards and three touchdowns.

And senior Giles Jackson finished with six catches for 58 yards, including a 26-yard score in his season debut.

Gambling Ducks and Huskies

During his short tenure at Oregon, second-year coach Dan Lanning has built a reputation as someone who uses fourth-down to move the chains or score.

Entering Saturday, Oregon converted 75% of its fourth-down attempts, which tied for 11th in the country among 133 Division I teams.

True to his nature, Lanning threw caution to the wind.

Just before halftime, the Ducks had the ball on the UW 3-yard-line with five seconds left. Rather than attempt a field goal that would have reduced the Huskies’ lead to one, Nix threw a short pass to running back Bucky Irving that was incomplete.

And in the third, Lanning eschewed a field goal and opted for a pass on fourth and 3 from at the UW eight. However, Nix misfired to receiver Troy Franklin.

Oregon also failed to convert a fourth-and-three that gave the Huskies the ball at the UW 47 before their game-winning drive.

Meanwhile, Washington converted one of two fourth-down attempts.

Penix hit Giles Jackson for an eight-yard gain on fourth and six. However, UW’s drive stalled four plays later when Tybo Rodgers came up short on fourth down at the goal line.