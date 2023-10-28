The wins aren’t coming quite as easily for UW as they used to, but the Huskies are still undefeated nonetheless. After dominating opponents week after week earlier in the season, the Huskies scraped by the past two weeks with close wins over Oregon and Arizona State.

The Huskies came out of Stanford Stadium with a 42-33 victory over the Cardinal on Saturday, but things were anything but easy. Penalties, lopsided time of possesion numbers, and a few crucial turnovers made this one more interesting than it probably should’ve been for the No. 5 ranked Huskies, who came in as a 27.5 point favorite.

But in the end, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made enough brilliant plays to make up for any struggles, as the Huskies improved to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in conference play.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Boom or bust

Penix was not at his best in this game, but still managed to throw for 369 yards and four touchdowns. It takes a pretty special player to be able to pull that off.

It’s been a tale of two offenses for the Huskies over the past few weeks, as Penix has coupled some brilliant touchdown passes with some uncharacteristic struggles with his accuracy. But even on a day Penix wasn’t at his Heisman-level best, it was still an impressive showing from the lefty, who seemed to figure things out when it mattered most.

If you consider his 17 incompletions, 55% completion rate, and interception in the end zone, it wasn’t Penix’s best day of football, but in a game with enough ups and downs to put the most dizzying of roller coasters to shame, it was just enough to get the job done.

D is for Defense

Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels ranked eighth among Pac-12 quarterbacks coming into Saturday, with an average of 175 passing yards per game. But on Saturday, Daniels picked UW’s defense apart to the tune of 31 completions for 367 passing yards.

The Cardinal, which averaged 362 offensive yards per game in the first seven weeks, had 499 total yards of offense against UW, and dominated in time of possession, 35:10 to 24:50.

UW ranks seventh in the Pac-12, giving up an average of 386.7 yards per game, and Stanford’s offense got the job done against them.

Turnovers hurt

After giving up four turnovers last week against Arizona State (two turnovers and two fumbles),

the Huskies were undoubtedly hoping to get through this game clean. But a pair of turnovers in the fourth quarter nearly spelled disaster.

The Huskies turned the ball over with 11:37 to go in the game when Teverua Tafiti forced a fumble from Rome Odunze at the 10-yard line. The Cardinal then took the ball 83 yards on eight plays for a touchdown, to pull within two points.

Washington seemed poised for a touchdown on its next drive, but Zahran Manley picked off a Penix pass to Odunze in the end zone, to keep Stanford’s hopes alive. The Cardinal drive wound up stalling out on 4th and 2 at the 28 yard line, much to the relief of the Huskies, who responded with a 13-yard touchdown run from Dillon Johnson on the next drive.

The turonvers didn’t wind up costing them the game, but with six giveaways in the past two games, UW definitely has some work to do this week in practice.