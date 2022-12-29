After a 33-day hiatus from football, the Huskies went to San Antonio ready to make a statement to a national audience. And a statement they made.

Against a Texas team that was favored by three despite being ranked eight spots lower, Washington came out with an edge — and a little rust — and ultimately out-bullied, outsmarted and outplayed the Longhorns en route to a 27-20 win Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl.

The Huskies finished an unforgettable season under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer going 11-2, and with most of the roster returning along with standout QB Michael Penix Jr., their arrow is pointed straight up.

Here are three instant impressions from the win.

The Michael Penix show continues

Penix has been a revelation this season. But, for the college football fans who aren’t staying up until 1 a.m. to watch Pac-12 after dark action, he’s also been relatively out of sight. Penix led the nation in passing yards with 4,354 over 12 games, while slinging 29 touchdowns against only seven interceptions.

On Thursday night, the lights — and eyes of the country — were all on UW’s star lefty. But, UW’s QB started out cold. After completing his first pass of the game, Penix didn’t convert another pass on his next six attempts as UW’s offense stalled. The ESPN broadcast pointed out that the six consecutive incompletions were his most of the season. Penix finished the first half 16-of-30 passing with 139 yards and no touchdowns (though, a would-be TD pass bounced off Rome Odunze’s hands at the end of the first half).

Penix appeared to be out of sync with his pass catchers, who looked to be mixed up with Penix on a pair of routes in the first half. He also was just off on several long shots that barely missed the fingertips of Husky wideouts. Considering the Huskies had gone 33 days between games, it wasn’t shocking to see a little rust early on.

But the Longhorns learned what UW’s Pac-12 foes already did: there is no stopping No. 9. Penix started the second half completing 11 of his first 14 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Huskies to victory. He finished the night with 32-of-54 passing with 287 yards, two TDs and an interception.

In addition to the Alamo Bowl hardware, Penix also became UW’s all-time single-season passing leader, passing Cody Pickett’s record of 4,458 yards that stood previously for 20 years.

Defense and special teams step up

Washington’s defense spent much of the season letting Penix and the Husky offense bail them out. In the first half Thursday, UW’s defense and special teams shouldered the load while their offense stumbled.

Bralen Trice set the tone early, sacking Texas QB Quinn Ewers for a loss of six yards to force a punt, while linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio delivered a crucial punt block two plays later, setting the Huskies up for a quick three points.

After surrendering a 78-yard field goal drive on the ensuing Texas possession, the Husky defense put the clamps on for the rest of the half, forcing two punts and getting a fourth-down stop. Minus their star running back Bijan Robinson and against an inspired Husky defense, Texas — which averaged over 35 points per game this season — was held to 144 total yards and three points in the first half.

Meanwhile, fifth-year senior Peyton Henry booted a pair of field goals after the offense failed to put the ball in the end zone. The Huskies have now scored 400 points over five years behind Henry’s reliable left leg.

Things turned quickly in the second half as Ewers found wide receiver Jonathan Brooks on a check-down pass blocked beautifully for a 34-yard score. But UW’s defense managed to contain the Longhorns for the most part, and got some help from the stone hands of receiver Xavier Worthy, who dropped consecutive passes that could have both been touchdowns.

UW’s coaching staff shines

An unmistakable storyline coming in was the battle of Husky coaches past and present, with DeBoer facing off against former UW coach Steve Sarkisian on the opposite sideline. But it was DeBoer’s bunch that looked better prepared and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s play calling that gave the Huskies the separation they needed.

On the first play of the game, the Huskies ran a flea-flicker with Penix connecting on a 35-yard strike to Ja’Lynn Polk. Later in the first half, the offense caught Texas flat-footed with a slick double-fake, where Penix faked screen passes to wide receivers on both sides before dumping it ahead to Devin Culp to set up a first-and-goal.

But it was DeBoer who ultimately made the gutsy, game-changing calls that decided this one. With UW up 13-10 and the ball on its own 31, the Huskies appeared ready to try to draw Texas offsides and then punt. But instead, Penix hiked the ball, tucked his head and barreled underneath his offensive linemen for just enough to convert. Penix and the Huskies would march down on the ensuing nine plays to the end zone, capped by a six-yard strike to Taj Davis.

And later, up 20-10, the Huskies faced a 4th-and-2 from the Texas 47-yard-line. UW again lined up like they might just try to draw the defense offsides, but this time, Penix play-action faked and rolled out to find Culp for nine yards.

Wayne Taulapapa goes Beast Mode

The Huskies didn’t put the ball on the ground much, but they were effective when they did. Much of that success was thanks to the powerful legs of senior running back Wayne Taulapapa, who channeled his inner Marshawn Lynch on arguably the play of the game.

Taulapapa gave UW the early edge on a 42-yard touchdown where the running back rumbled to the ride side, breaking three tackles, and dismissing Texas cornerback Ryan Watts with a stiff arm before scampering up the sideline for the score. He finished the night with 103 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts.