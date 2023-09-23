Here are first impressions from Washington’s 59-32 win over California on Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

Wow, did the Huskies accomplish a first in school history?

Washington took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before running its first offensive play — thanks to a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown by Rome Odunze.

Was it the first time in school history the Huskies have scored two touchdowns before running an offensive play? It was confirmed that it had not happened since at least 1996, but it’s got to be the first ever, right?

In any case, it made for quite a start to the game. Credit California for rebounding from that by scoring a touchdown on its next drive. But the Bears, despite having gained 94 yards before the Husky offense hit the field, still trailed 14-6.

When Michael Penix and Co. finally got the ball, the Huskies drove down the field for a touchdown, giving them touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in the first quarter. OK, stat geeks, when was the last time that happened for UW?

UW offense aces another test

The Husky big-play passing offense found little resistance during the nonconference slate. But it was not a sure thing they would have the same success against Pac-12 foe California, particularly without injured star receiver Jalen McMillan.

The Bears have been offensively challenged for years, but they have usually had one of the conference’s best defenses since Justin Wilcox became coach in 2017.

But California could not stop receivers Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk from making big plays and mostly going down the field with ease.

The Bears had not given up more than 45 points in any game Wilcox had coached, and the Huskies had that at halftime. To be fair, the Cal defense wasn’t responsible for all those points, but it didn’t have a good day.

UW yet to be challenged

The Huskies have had little to no second-half stress in winning its first four games very easily.

For those who like to worry, they can point to UW at times letting Cal receivers run free — when they weren’t intercepting passes — and letting the Bears drive down the field a couple of times.

But you have to look fairly hard to find negatives from this game, or the three before it.