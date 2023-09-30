The seventh-ranked Washington Huskies gave no indication they were overlooking the Arizona Wildcats in anticipation its big showdown against No. 9 Oregon.

UW scored a bunch of points early and held on late for a hard-fought, 31-24 victory on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

The Huskies (5-0) extended their 12-game winning streak but were held to fewer than 40 points for the first time this season.

Here are three impressions from Washington’s win.

Efficient Huskies

Washington’s punter is Jack McCallister. You may not know him because he’s attempted just 11 punts this season, the second-fewest in the Pac-12.

The Huskies hardly needed McCallister against the Wildcats while scoring on their first three possessions in the first half. UW’s final possession before the break ended with a short pass with no time on the clock.

Washington scored on two of five drives in the second half, which included two punts from McCallister.

Husky star Michael Penix Jr. exhibited patience and poise against an Arizona defense that took away explosive plays and forced him to throw short for gains.

Aside from a 57-yard toss to tight end Josh Cuevas, Penix and UW’s stable of dangerous receivers were unable to produce big plays.

Still, Penix kept himself firmly at the forefront of the Heisman Trophy race while racking up (363) yards on 30-for-40 passing. It was just the second time in his UW career that he didn’t throw a touchdown.

UW’s defense does just enough

Wildcat redshirt freshman Noah Fifita made his first career start in place of injured Jayden de Laura (ankle). Last week, Fifita engineered a game-winning, 67-yard drive in the fourth quarter to beat Stanford 21-20 on the road.

Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, who is the son of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, dialed up a conservative game plan that allowed Fifita to make a few nice plays early.

However, the Huskies turned up the defensive heat in the second half.

Edge Bralen Trice notched his first sack of the season on a critical third-and-three play early in the third quarter that forced a punt.

And sophomore safety Vincent Nunley snagged his first interception when Fifita wildly flipped a pass to avoid taking a sack early in the fourth.

Next up, Oregon

For the first time this season, Washington played a competitive game into the fourth quarter, which should serve as a nice tuneup for its Oct. 14 matchup against Oregon (5-0) at Husky Stadium.

Both teams bolster high-scoring offenses, Heisman Trophy candidate quarterbacks as well as Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff aspirations.

It’s not a must-win game, but the winner clears a major hurdle in a tightly contested conference championship race.