New conference.

Same strategy?

That’s the primary recruiting question for Washington, which announced last week it will enter the Big Ten Conference in 2024. The move will include semi-annual business trips to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and more.

But while Washington’s geographic footprint is set to expand, its recruiting focus may not.

“Kids on the West Coast in general want to prove that some of the best football in the country is played right out here on the West Coast,” UW offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb said last week. “So if anything, there will be opportunities to recruit throughout the nation and things like that … but I think it solidifies wanting to have West Coast kids stay here.”

That was certainly the focus in Kalen DeBoer’s first full recruiting cycle in Seattle, as 16 of 21 signees hailed from either California or Washington. Eight of 12 current 2024 commits are California products as well.

But will a Big Ten banner help the Huskies close their border?

In the last five classes, five blue-chip prospects from the state of Washington — 2019 four-star athlete Darien Chase (Nebraska), 2020 four-star wide receiver Gee Scott Jr. (Ohio State), 2021 five-star defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State), 2021 five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) and 2021 four-star defensive lineman Jacob Schuster (Minnesota) — have signed with Big Ten schools.

If they’re heading east for brighter lights, that may no longer be necessary.

“I think regionality is huge for these programs specifically,” recruiting analyst Blair Angulo said on 247Sports’ “College Football Recruiting Show.” “Oregon, Washington, they’re trying their best to keep those local prospects home and get those players to stay in the Pacific Northwest. This is going to allow them to be a little bit more enticing, to be a bit more attractive in terms of being able to say, ‘Hey, look: you don’t have to go very far to play big-time football. You don’t have to leave the region to play under the bright lights.’

“And when we are talking about NIL and we’re talking about marketing and branding yourself, that’s what you want. You want that bigger stage. You want that platform to be able to showcase yourself, and I think Washington and Oregon specifically have to be doing backflips.”

Under director of player personnel Courtney Morgan, the Huskies have been willing to reach outside their traditional footprint for specific prospects as well — like four-star Cleveland defensive lineman Dominic Kirks; four-star Lake Charles, La., corner Curley Reed; and three-star Moorhead, Minn., defensive lineman Elinneus Davis.

Will UW use national exposure to cast a wider, more national net?

Only time will tell.

“They’re at a little bit of a crossroads right now,” national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna, UW’s director of player personnel under Chris Petersen in 2018 and 2019, said on 247Sports’ “College Football Recruiting Show.” “There’s the traditional way, which says: ‘Hey, we can build through the West Coast footprint,’ which is everything a little bit west of Texas, which is what we did under Chris Petersen. And then there is kind of the low-hanging fruit.

“ ’Do we migrate east? We’ve got this new Big Ten crest that we can operate with. We’ve got a little bit of momentum behind us.’ To me it’s a little bit of a blend.”

In more ways than one.

With UW’s primary playmakers — quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, etc. — either out of eligibility or expected to enter the NFL draft this offseason, the Huskies may have to rapidly reload.

Which, from a recruiting standpoint, could yield an increased reliance on the transfer portal.

“There are some programs that are taking less [freshmen] to focus on the portal. There are some that are still recruiting high school as if it’s the only group they can recruit from,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “Given their instant success with players from the portal in 2022, certainly at the quarterback position [with Penix], that makes the portal more desirable in the future.

“I think you may see Washington go with a heavier, Chip Kelly-like approach where it’s 60-40 high school to portal. Washington had a good roster [when DeBoer arrived]. Outside of Penix, the majority of returning talent that’s getting all the preseason press are guys they signed out of high school. But I also think in the case of Washington long term, they’re probably going to hit the portal a little harder.”

For comparison’s sake, consider fellow Pac-12 departee UCLA. The Bruins have built a roster with a delicate blend between experience and youth under Kelly, adding 15 freshmen and 14 transfers in the 2023 class (and 11 freshmen and 13 transfers in 2022).

Washington, meanwhile, welcomed 21 freshmen/junior college players and 10 transfers this offseason. Those numbers may be much more even in 2024, as UW prioritizes immediate experience over projectible putty.

The goal, after all, is to hit the ground running in a mercilessly competitive Big Ten Conference.

One transfer at a time?

“You’re trying to gain depth, but in all honesty, when a transfer comes in most times they’re really looking to get on the field right away,” DeBoer told The Times this summer. “There’s a reason why they’re not staying at the place where they’re at. We understand that.

“That model is honestly a little bit like how we operated 15-20 years ago when I was at a small college [NAIA University of Sioux Falls]. You had your base, your foundation of guys who were recruited as high school players. You filled in the gaps with some guys who were coming down from Division I or Division II schools to where I was at. So it feels pretty familiar, to be honest with you, with how we bring in eight to 12 guys a year. Most of those guys are upperclassmen who are college-ready and have some snaps under their belt and are ready to make a difference for your football team.”

At present, UW’s 2024 class ranks 53rd nationally and 15th in the Big Ten (out of 18 programs) via 247Sports. The Huskies’ average recruit ranking (88.73) sits a much more respectable sixth — behind Ohio State (93.54), USC (91.67), Oregon (90.79), Penn State (90.66) and Michigan (90.64).

But UW is docked for touting just 12 verbal commits, above only UCLA (11) and Northwestern (9) among Big Ten brethren. And DeBoer says only three to four more freshmen may add to that group.

Considering the Huskies have 14 seniors with expiring eligibility, five others (Odunze, McMillan, Trice, Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten) who may be draft-bound, and more who will undoubtedly enter the portal next offseason … the Huskies have additional spots to fill.

Which means: UW may be preparing to prioritize the portal.

“I think they need to build through the West Coast,” Petagna said. “They’ll have a little more bang for their buck now that they’re in the Big Ten. But they’ve got to be opportunistic in the transfer portal as well. So it’ll be interesting to see what they do there.”