During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, new Washington athletic director Troy Dannen offered a clarion call to UW staff and supporters.

“The challenge and the message to everybody is, ‘I want you to affect success.'”

Watching the livestream, which was focused on Dannen, the Hotline wondered how those words were received by the person sitting a few feet to his right.

Washington president Ana Mari Cauce will have more influence on Dannen’s success within the department, and UW’s success on the field, than any employee, fan, donor or alumnus alive today … or tomorrow.

Dannen’s tenure isn’t about Dannen; the former Northern Iowa and Tulane athletic director is plenty qualified to run the show on Montlake.

Rather, his tenure is about the school. It’s about the level of financial support offered to athletics in general, the primacy of football across the campus and … drumroll, please … the institution’s willingness to compete with not only USC and Oregon but also Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

Advertising

And Cauce is the institution, at least until the 67-year-old decides it’s time to step away.

But let’s back up two months, because understanding the recent past is critical to gaining clarity into the near future.

— On Aug. 21, longtime UW athletic director Jen Cohen accepted the same position at USC. The move was a surprise — her name hadn’t been linked to the vacancy — but also wholly logical. Cohen, who has Southern California roots, was looking for a new challenge.

As Dannen acknowledged Tuesday, Cohen left the department in sterling shape on the three most crucial fronts: conference affiliation (the Big Ten), the state of the football program (12-game winning streak) and the culture within the department (strong).

“(Cohen) did something that most ADs don’t do,” Dannen said. “She left behind a high-functioning department … There’s such a great foundation here.”

Dannen could have a decision to make in the spring: Whether to retain or terminate men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins. But in the grand scheme of department priorities during a time of momentous transition, that issue isn’t as important as conference affiliation, football results and internal culture.

Advertising

— Washington’s search did not generate sweeping, significant interest from sitting ADs at Power Five schools — this, despite a future in the Big Ten, the rich football tradition, the school’s academic reputation and the resources available in Seattle.

Why? The Hotline doesn’t claim to know the nature of conversations between prospective candidates across the country and the team at Parker Executive Search, which managed the process.

But we can offer a few guesses:

1. The compensation package was respectable but not top-scale, especially considering the cost of living in a region where Microsoft and Amazon stock options have driven up home values.

2. The left-leaning political environment, both on campus and in metro Seattle, might have scared off some potential candidates.

3. UW’s remote geography undoubtedly gave pause to candidates with roots in the eastern half of the country. Seattle is a long haul from the competitive and philosophical center of college athletics.

— All of which brings us to the present: After a two-month search, the Huskies selected Dannen as the 16th athletic director in school history.

Advertising

Immediate reaction from one veteran athletic director (not based in the Pac-12): “Each time I see him, I walk away impressed.”

Other Hotline sources echoed the sentiment.

Dannen grew up in Iowa, spent seven years as Northern Iowa’s athletic director, then took charge at Tulane. He has never worked in Mountain or Pacific Time Zones and has no ties to UW or Seattle.

But his Tulane tenure was an unqualified success, showing he can adapt to different situations and regions. Seattle is nothing like New Orleans, but New Orleans is nothing like Cedar Falls, Iowa.

“Smart, level, can fit in anywhere,” another industry source said.

At Tulane, Dannen hired football coach Wille Fritz, who led the Green Wave to a Cotton Bowl victory over USC last winter.

Dannen’s experience on numerous NCAA committees has provided him with a well of industry contacts and the intellectual foundation to navigate the rapid changes impacting college athletics. For all the tumult of the past few years, he noted Tuesday, “The next three to five are going to put it to shame.”

And not for nothing: Tulane’s academic reputation (No. 73 in the U.S. News ranking of national universities) undoubtedly was viewed favorably by Cauce.

Sponsored

— Our first reaction upon hearing that Washington had hired Dannen:

It’s the Kalen DeBoer hire all over again.

After all, DeBoer was a Midwestern guy (South Dakota) who had never been a Power Five head coach and lacked a buzz-generating name, but he won at multiple stops (Fresno State and Sioux Falls) and was respected within the sport.

DeBoer’s appointment came during the same hiring stretch (after the 2021 season) in which USC landed Lincoln Riley and Oregon hired Dan Lanning.

By comparison, DeBoer was viewed in some circles as a letdown for a program of Washington’s stature. The past 22 months, however, have erased any doubt about his acumen.

Now here comes Dannen with his Midwestern roots, success at multiple stops (Northern Iowa and Tulane), lack of Power Five experience and sterling industry reputation. Same model.

— While the spotlight focused on Dannen during the introductory press conference, his on-camera partner offered one comment that we found particularly telling.

“We can’t solve problems by throwing money at them,” Cauce said.

Advertising

With regard to one highly consequential matter, that’s exactly what the Huskies must do.

DeBoer is arguably the most underpaid coach in the Power Five. The program resides in the Top 10 alongside USC and Oregon, yet he will earn just $4.3 million this season while Lanning collects $7 million and Riley takes a $10 million (approximate) paycheck from USC.

DeBoer is overdue for a mammoth raise, but will Cauce take the costly steps to keep deep-pocketed suitors away?

A small salary bump won’t do it. The university must be willing to make DeBoer one of the highest-paid coaches in the country — a move that clearly conflicts with institutional values but is the current and future reality of major college football.

DeBoer’s looming contract situation reflects the larger conflict that will define UW’s success in the Big Ten era.

The football program will compete with, and be judged against, USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan but, so far as we can tell, doesn’t possess quite the same commitment to winning. It’s not all-in with every fiber of the campus.

Advertising

Instead, UW’s institutional ethos remains deeply rooted in the desire to balance academics and athletics, to treat athletics and engineering as equal partners, to pay the head coach similarly to the head librarian — a commendable view that nonetheless narrows the path to on-field success.

(We’re joking about the head librarian.)

That said, DeBoer’s contract is hardly the only upcoming stress to the system. As part of their membership agreement, the Huskies will receive a half share of the Big Ten’s media rights revenue, creating a resource disparity of approximately $30 million annually over the rest of the decade.

What steps will the school take to offset that deficit?

One option is to restructure the debt from the Husky Stadium renovation and create more cash for operations. (Current payments are expected to double, to about $17 million annually, in a few years.)

But that cannot be the only step taken to level the fiscal field with Ohio State, Michigan and USC, which will receive a full share of Big Ten revenue.

It’s not all about the dollars invested, but cash is a huge part of the competitive equation. And it all starts with DeBoer’s contract.

Will Cauce do what it takes?

Will she give Dannen the tools to succeed?

Will she heed his clarion call and take the necessary steps to “affect success?”