Washington Huskies

2018 record: 10-4/7-2

Program trending: Neutral. The Huskies are stuck. Granted, there are worse places to be stuck than atop the conference, with two titles in three years and a series of major bowl appearances. But it’s difficult to make the case that UW is on the ascent given the playoff appearance in 2016 has been followed by two non-playoff seasons. Washington has taken the elevator to the sport’s top floor, but the door won’t open. That last threshold is so difficult to cross.

What to expect?: We’ll start our preview of Washington’s upcoming season with breaking news: Winning is hard.

Not winning on any given Saturday — winning most Saturdays. Week after week. Season after season.

So much can go sideways, from injuries and standard malfunctions to officiating gaffes and bad bounces, that the margin of error for high-level success is thin as the seam on the ball.

Washington has experienced high-level success recently, with three consecutive seasons of 10+ victories.

That’s hard, but you know what’s harder: Four consecutive seasons of 10+ victories.

The Hotline’s crack research staff hit books and found that only nine Power Five programs have won 10+ games in four consecutive seasons at any point in the past decade.

You can guess five, I’m sure: Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State.

The other four are Wisconsin, Florida State, Oregon and Stanford.

That’s nine out of 65.

The Huskies are on the brink of joining the club after posting consecutive 12-, 10- and 10-win seasons under Chris Petersen.

The issue, from our vantage point, isn’t whether UW can do it against in 2019. It’s not whether the talent and schemes and discipline and culture are in place to provide the proper launch point.

They are, of course.

But the Huskies also need everything to work on the margins.

The right players must remain healthy at key points.

The new quarterback must know when to take the sack.

The ball needs to bounce just right during a crucial sequence.

The young safety must take the right angle on a post pattern.

A third-and-eight here, a 40-yard field goal there.

Every team will play about 1,800 snaps this year (offense and defense).

Of those, five plays will frame the season.

If more go right than wrong, you’re 11-1 or 10-2.

If more go wrong than right, you’re 7-5 or 8-4.

The Huskies have several tough assignments over the next three months, none more imposing than the laws of probability.

Coach: Chris Petersen (sixth season)

Petersen’s five-year win total: 8-7-12-10-10

Contract status: signed through 2023

Seat temperature: Colder than pointing your finger at the opponent while crossing the goal line on the way to 70 in Autzen.

Petersen will leave when he wants to leave end-of-story-let’s-move-on.

Key staff addition: Junior Adams

Adams has already made an impact on the recruiting trail, and we suspect the receivers will better maximize their talent under his tutelage. The former Oregon State wideout, whose coaching background includes three years at Boise State (after Petersen’s departure), should be one of the most influential coaching hires in the conference — as we noted in our look at the conference’s top-25 newcomers.

Breakout star: Hunter Bryant

Washington fans know him well, but the junior tight end isn’t a big name across the Pac-12 landscape. He has never been an all-conference selection and has just two touchdowns in 14 career games. (Both previous seasons were shortened by injury.) But he’s a major talent who, if healthy, will benefit from Jacob Eason’s arm and what should be a more effective downfield passing game.

Number crunch: 14

Washington’s consecutive wins in Husky Stadium, a streak that dates to late in the 2016 season (USC) and is, by far, the longest in the conference: Next up on the active list is Utah, with four — four! — consecutive home wins. We mention this because, with a single exception (Stanford), all of Washington’s most challenging games are at home. If the streak is intact after the Apple Cup, the Huskies almost assuredly will be the North champs. And perhaps in playoff contention.

Pac-12 recruiting ranking 2015-19 (per 247sports): 6-6-5-3-2

Returning all-conference players: offensive lineman Nick Harris (first team), nickel Myles Bryant (second team)

Best-case scenario: Eason is comfortable with the playbook and his receivers from the outset , UW’s offense rolls through September and gives the revamped defense time to find its footing, the Huskies drop one in October (Stanford or Oregon) but enter the stretch run as the team to beat in the North, outlast Utah in a slugfest, do their thing in the Apple Cup, win the conference title and sneak into the playoff as a one-loss Power Five champ.

Worst-case scenario: The offense and defense sputter early and UW exits the first month with multiple losses, Eason is erratic, the receivers flatline, the pass rush remains on vacation, the young defensive backs get beat a few times too many, losses mount within the division, UW is out of the race by Nov. 1 and Petersen is left to assess the state of the program after a significant backslide.

Predictions

Aug. 31: vs. Eastern Washington

Result: Win

Record: 1-0

Comment: Huskies would be well served by a competitive game into the third quarter, forcing Eason to execute under a bit of pressure.

Sept. 7: vs. Cal

Result: Loss

Record: 1-1/0-1

Comment: The Bears suck UW into another defensive grinder, add a Pick Six or scoop-and-score, and leave the home team in shock. It won’t be 12-10 again … more like 14-11.

Sept. 14: vs. Hawaii

Result: Win

Record: 2-1/0-1

Comment: The best remedy for the Cal hangover: UW’s offensive line. Feels like a Sean McGrew game. (Of note: UW is Hawaii’s third consecutive Pac-12 opponent, after Arizona and Oregon State).

Sept. 21: at Brigham Young

Result: Win

Record: 3-1/0-1

Comment: Huskies should be the fresher team, by far: Cougars open with the Holy War, then a trip to Tennessee, then a visit from USC. Eason’s breakout game comes in the former home of QB legends.

Sept. 28: vs. USC

Result: Win

Record: 4-1/1-1

Comment: Trojans will be coming off a home (Friday) date against Utah and figure to be dragging from their brutal September. UW’s aerial attack carves up an inexperience USC secondary.

Oct. 5: at Stanford

Result: Loss

Record: 4-2/1-2

Comment: Last Huskies win at Stanford was in 2007, and we don’t see enough of a disparity in talent to project anything other than a continuation of the Cardinal’s success. But we’re also confident in predicting the first quarter broadcast will not get bumped to FS2 by a truck race.

Oct. 12: at Arizona

Result: Win

Record: 5-2/2-2

Comment: Tucson has been troublesome for UW — even for the 2016 team — and this is no different, especially being a second consecutive roadie. But the Huskies control the line of scrimmage and avoid calamity in the final minutes.

Oct. 19: vs. Oregon

Result: Loss

Record: 5-3/2-3

Comment: Three losses before November(!), and none more painful than this. Welcome to the rivalry, Mr. Eason.

Oct. 26: Open

Result: N/A

Record: 5-3/2-3

Comment: Remain calm. We repeat: Remain Calm.

(Editor’s note: Nobody remains calm. Instead, UW fans enter a multi-week meltdown about the state of the program, the heathens in Green and Yellow, Petersen’s lost magic, Eason’s inconsistency, the young DBs, night games, 24/7 traffic, housing prices, Amazon’s stock price — oh, and global warming.)

Nov. 2: vs. Utah

Result: Win

Record: 6-3/3-3

Comment: Order restored in a taut, punishing duel the Hotline cannot wait to watch. (Neither, I would suspect, can NFL scouts in search of linemen.)

Nov. 8: at Oregon State

Result: Win

Record: 7-3/4-3

Comment: Closer than expected as Oregon State’s skill talent generates big plays and Eason is forced to rally UW to a late escape.

Nov. 16: Open

Result: N/A

Record: 7-3/4-3

Comment: Flickering hopes for a backdoor path to the division title are extinguished as Oregon beats Arizona to take a two-game lead with the head-to-head victory as insurance.

Nov. 23: at Colorado

Result: Win

Record: 8-3/5-3

Comment: Petersen keeps everyone focused despite the disappointment, and the Huskies begin preparations for an Apple Cup that has no bearing on the division title.

Nov. 29: vs. Washington State

Result: Win

Record: 9-3/6-3

Comment: Nothing has changed.

Washington State Cougars

2018 record: 11-2/7-2

Program trending: Up. Not sure there’s a better example of a program on the uptick — the win totals over the past five years are evidence enough (below). That WSU has sustained the success reflects not only the level of coaching but also the resource commitment that helped convince Mike Leach to take the job in the first place. The next step is the division title, which would likely require beating you-know-who in you-know-what.

What to expect?: What should we expect from Anthony Gordon this season, in his first year as Washington State’s starting quarterback?

Thanks for asking, because the Hotline will tell you exactly what to expect:

Expect 38 touchdown passes, 8.5 interceptions, a completion percentage of 70.5 and an efficiency rating of … I dunno … how about 146.75, which will rank 30th among all FBS quarterbacks.

Is that precise enough?

Those are the averages of the statistics posted by Gordon’s predecessors, Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew, in their first season as WSU’s starter.

Their stats are ridiculously, preposterously similar:

In 2015, as a redshirt sophomore (with three starts at the end of the previous season), Falk threw 38 touchdowns and eight interceptions, completed 69.4 percent of his passes and posted an efficiency rating of 145.9, which ranked 32nd nationally.

In 2018, his only year with the Cougars, Minshew also threw 38 touchdowns and had nine interceptions, completed 70.7 percent of his passes and posted an efficiency rating of 147.6 — good for 28th nationally.

The Air Raid is something else.

Minshew was older than Falk, but Falk had more experience in the system.

Gordon is essentially a mix of the two — he’s a redshirt senior in his fourth year in the program, but has played briefly in two games and thrown five passes.

He wasn’t good enough to beat out Minshew last summer; he was good enough to beat out Gage Gubrud this summer, which speaks to his development and, presumably, differences in the competition.

He’s more mobile than his predecessors. We’ll find out if he possesses Falk’s toughness or Minshew’s moxie.

The answers should be clear by the close of September.

Coach: Mike Leach (eighth season)

Leach’s five-year win totals: 3-9-8-9-11

Contract status: signed through 2023

Seat temperature: Cold as that Apple Cup weather

Leach was the perfect hire and has done a remarkable job rebuilding the program, navigating staff and player attrition, and gaining the upper hand against Oregon and Stanford. We don’t expect him to leave Pullman, but nor would we assume he’ll coach WSU until retirement. (He’s 58.) The right job has to open, that program has to want him, and he must want the gig. That’s a fairly narrow needle.

Key staff addition: Roc Bellantoni

The only new assistant, Bellantoni will handle the linebackers after spending recent seasons on the Buffalo staff. He replaces Ken Wilson, the latest Cougar assistant to leave for Oregon. One of the more remarkable aspects of Leach’s tenure is the ability to sustain success despite staff departures. If not for WSU, would the Ducks even have a coaching staff?

(Kidding!)

(Mostly.)

Breakout star: Max Borghi

Easiest breakout star selection in the conference, thanks to Borghi’s subordinate role last season (to James Williams) and his undeniable playmaking talent. We expect the sophomore to carve up opponents this fall as both runner and receiver, making life vastly more comfortable for Gordon. If Borghi isn’t on the all-conference team, the Hotline will be more than mildly surprised.

Number crunch: 48.8

Washington State’s third-down conversion percentage in conference play last season — a stellar number that helps explain the team’s success and Minshew’s value. No other offense was even close: The gap between WSU and No. 2 Stanford was comparable to the the gap between No. 2 Stanford and No. 6 Washington. If the Cougars operate that efficiently on the most important down, they’ll contend for the North again.

Pac-12 recruiting ranking 2015-19 (per 247sports): 8-10-9-9-11

Returning all-conference players: offensive tackle Abe Lucas (second team), punter Oscar Draguicevich (honorable mention), return specialist Travell Harris (honorable mention), offensive lineman Frederick Mauigoa (honorable mention), linebacker Jahad Woods (honorable mention)

Best-case scenario: Gordon is in rhythm early with his receivers, Borghi is even better than advertised, the offensive line doesn’t miss Andre Dillard, the retooled secondary doesn’t miss Jalen Thompson, WSU continues its mastery of Oregon and Stanford, drops two cross-division road games (Utah and ASU) but makes all the plays late in the Apple Cup, slays the purple demon and finally wins the North.

Worst-case scenario: The defense takes a step back on every level (creating problems with the scoreboard and field position), Gordon isn’t Falk or Minshew and WSU switches quarterbacks before October, Gubrud fares no better, the road schedule is unforgiving, injuries mount on the lines, the 2019 Apple Cup unfolds like all the others and WSU staggers to the finish with six wins and a third-tier bowl berth.

Predictions

Aug. 31: vs. New Mexico State

Result: Win

Record: 1-0

Comment: Wasn’t that long ago that creampuff openers were fraught with peril for the Cougars. These days, we don’t even consider the possibility of defeat.

Sept. 7: vs. Northern Colorado

Result: Win

Record: 2-0

Comment: Smart scheduling: Cougars essentially have two weeks to prepare for difficult assignment at Houston (just ask Arizona).

Sept. 13: at Houston

Result: Win

Record: 3-0

Comment: Long trip, short week, Cougars v Cougars and a familiar face: UH coach Dana Holgorsen is a Leach disciple.

Sept. 21: vs. UCLA

Result: Win

Record: 4-0/1-0

Comment: Catching the Bruins off Oklahoma is an advantage for the home team. Last time Leach faced Chip Kelly, in 2012, his roster was less than a shell of its current self.

Sept. 28: at Utah

Result: Loss

Record: 4-1/1-1

Comment: Cougars needed a late touchdown strike to escape with a victory last year, at home, with a sensational performance by Minshew (445 yards). This year, it’s all Utah.

Oct. 5: Open

Result: N/A

Record: 4-1/1-1

Comment: No team has a better distribution of open dates than WSU, which plays five games, then takes a break, then plays three games, then gets its second break just before the stretch run.

Oct. 12: at Arizona State

Result: Loss

Record: 4-2/1-2

Comment: The Hotline spent more time pondering this duel than any other game on WSU’s schedule. Both teams have two weeks to prepare, both have new quarterbacks, and they haven’t squared off since 2016.

Oct. 19: vs. Colorado

Result: Win

Record: 5-2/2-2

Comment: Would have picked WSU regardless, but this is the second half of a road back-to-back for CU, which plays in Eugene the previous week.

Oct. at Oregon

Result: Loss

Record: 5-3/2-3

Comment: Ownership of the Ducks finally ends, But it was a helluva run, Cougs. Helluva run.

Nov. 2: Open

Result: N/A

Record: 5-3/2-3

Comment: Three conference losses, the head-to-head result against Oregon and a difficult stretch run leave WSU with a narrow path to the division title.

Nov. 9: at California

Result: Win

Record: 6-3/3-3

Comment: Marked this as a loss for the Cougars in my initial tally of North results — both teams have two weeks to prepare — then switched to a WSU victory in the revision. Down to the wire again. Borghi to the rescue.

Nov. 16: vs. Stanford

Result: Win

Record: 7-3/4-3

Comment: One winning streak ends (Oregon) but another continues as the Cougars collect their fourth consecutive victory over Stanford, which by this point has lost half a step on defense due to the brutal schedule.

Nov. 23: vs. Oregon State

Result: Win

Record: 8-3/5-3

Comment: Minor trap game, but the Beavers lack the ability to cover half of WSU’s receivers, much less all of them. Close early, but not late.

Nov. 29: at Washington

Result: Loss

Record: 8-4/5-4

Comment: No way we’re picking a WSU victory until we see a WSU victory.