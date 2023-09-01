The Huskies haven’t won anything yet.

Granted, Washington went 11-2 in Kalen DeBoer’s debut — including a 7-0 home slate, an Alamo Bowl triumph over Texas and rivalry wins over Oregon and Washington State.

But rings and banners matter more.

“That’s been the message: You ain’t won nothing,” UW associate head coach JaMarcus Shephard said. “Our goal as a football team is to win the Pac-12 championship and a bowl game with class, integrity and academic excellence. Each one of them should be able to recite that.”

Next, Shephard — the charismatic center of a post-practice scrum — catapulted rhetorical questions.

“Did we win a Pac-12 championship last year? Any of y’all got rings?” he asked assorted media members. “I didn’t get one. I didn’t get a Pac-12 ring. Did y’all get one? I didn’t. Did y’all get a daggone [College Football Playoff] ring? We didn’t go to the CFP. We didn’t do those things. Our goals are still out there. So that’s enough motivation in my mind and for our players to push this thing to greatness.”

And yet, greatness — defined as the (last?) Pac-12 title — won’t be easily reached.

So here are five reasons Washington will (or won’t) parachute into the Big Ten in 2024 as Pac-12 champions.

UW will win a Pac-12 title if …

1. Its primary playmakers make it to November.

The Huskies face a merciless final month — with consecutive tests at USC (Nov. 4), hosting Utah (Nov. 11), at Oregon State (Nov. 18) and then at home for an emotional Apple Cup against WSU (Nov. 25). In a grueling season, UW needs its best players available for an unrelenting sprint to the finish line.

2. Its defensive backs rise to the occasion.

There’s no denying UW’s pass defense problems in 2022. Without departing defensive backs Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon and Brendan Radley-Hiles, the Huskies ranked 101st nationally in interceptions (7), 103rd in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.8), 111th in opponent pass efficiency rating (145.8), 114th in pass touchdowns allowed (26), 114th in completions of 30 yards or more (24) and 129th in passes defended per game (2.54).

Will the new cornerback combo of Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad and sophomore Elijah Jackson reverse that trend? Will position switches benefit “husky” nickel Mishael Powell and safety Dominique Hampton? Can Asa Turner turn the corner in his fifth and final season?

Against standout quarterbacks like USC’s Caleb Williams, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Utah’s Cameron Rising and Arizona’s Jayden de Laura, the answers better be yes.

3. It develops a more balanced attack.

UW’s running game found its footing late last season in wins over Colorado (280 yards, 6.5 yards per carry, 5 TD), Washington State (218 yards, 9.1 YPC, 4 TD) and Texas (158, 5.6, 1).

But will an offensive line with three new interior starters develop into a physical force? And without Wayne Taulapapa (who’s out of eligibility) and Cameron Davis (who will miss the season due to injury), can the combination of Dillon Johnson, Will Nixon, Richard Newton, Daniyel Ngata, Tybo Rogers and Sam Adams II take ample pressure off Michael Penix Jr.? Time will tell.

4. The specialists play their part.

At some point, a kick will likely win or lose a game for Washington … as Peyton Henry’s 43-yard field goal did in last season’s 37-34 win at Oregon.

Which means a kick — a win or a loss — could determine whether Washington reaches Las Vegas for the Pac-12 championship game.

After Henry started for five consecutive seasons, sophomore Grady Gross inherits a pressure position. The margin for error is microscopic.

5. UW dominates third down.

Last season, UW’s third-down experience produced a set of extremes — as the Huskies led the nation in third-down offense (56.83% conversions) and ranked 117th in third-down defense (44.51%).

The goal in 2023: eliminate one extreme.

It will require more Penix precision (and an equally excellent offensive line) for the Husky offense to produce those numbers again this fall. But it’s more important for UW’s defense to get off the field. A consistent set of run-stoppers — like Tuli Letuligasenoa, Ulumoo Ale, Faatui Tuitele, Jacob Bandes and Jayvon Parker — and a persistent pass rush should help the Huskies get that done.

UW will not win a Pac-12 title if …

1. Penix’s injury issues pop up.

To say it simply: Washington can’t win a Pac-12 title with Dylan Morris under center.

Which shouldn’t be an insult to Morris, a quality back up and a veteran leader in UW’s locker room. But Penix — who had four consecutive seasons at Indiana end in injury — remains UW’s most important player.

2. UW’s edge depth is exposed.

Last month, UW edge coach Eric Schmidt said: “Our mantra is, we’re going to get more at bats rushing the passer than anybody else in the country. We’re not sitting at the line of scrimmage, trying to read and get caught in blocks. We are running off the ball and we’re going to play that attack style all day long. It’s edge-centric.”

But do the Huskies have home-run hitters? Starters Bralen Trice (12 tackles for loss and nine sacks last season) and Zion Tupuola-Fetui (12.5 sacks in 36 career games) certainly qualify.

But it’s unclear how dangerous Voi Tunuufi (eight career sacks) will be after shifting outside; or whether the NCAA will approve Sioux Falls transfer Zach Durfee’s eligibility waiver; or whether unproven edges Sekai Asoau-Afoa, Lance Holtzclaw and Maurice Heims will develop into reliable rotational contributors.

If either Trice or “ZTF” goes down, an “edge-centric” defense might deflate.

3. The secondary continues to struggle.

What if Muhammad and Jackson aren’t the answers outside? What if Powell struggles to cover slot receivers? What if senior safeties Asa Turner and Dominique Hampton fail to elevate their play?

What if UW’s secondary produces more of the same?

It’s clear that UW’s defensive system prioritizes stuffing the run and rushing the passer, thus leaving its corners and safeties vulnerable to explosive plays. If the Husky defensive backs aren’t up to the task, a star-studded set of Pac-12 quarterbacks will pounce.

4. The new-look offensive line doesn’t hold up.

While left tackle Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten return after stellar seasons in 2022, the interior is in flux — with senior center Matteo Mele, redshirt freshman right guard Parker Brailsford and junior left guards Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow mixing in for starting spots.

It’s true: Mele, Kalepo and Buelow each tout starting experience. But after UW surrendered just seven sacks last season — ranking second in the nation — can a new line maintain that level? And if it doesn’t, will a passing attack predicated on a clean pocket crumble from within?

5. The Huskies’ elevated expectations overwhelm.

Like Shephard said, UW’s goals are a Pac-12 title and a playoff appearance. The Huskies have repeatedly, and publicly, aired those aspirations.

But what happens when UW is no longer the underdog? When a feel-good story is replaced by elevated expectations? When 11 wins and an Alamo Bowl is no longer enough? Will these Huskies succumb to the spotlight? Will they shrink from the stage?

We’ll all see soon enough.