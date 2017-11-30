Other names were floated — Jeff Tedford, Beau Baldwin, Jim McElwain — but the Beavers landed on Jonathan Smith and introduced him as their head coach on Thursday.

Oregon State has hired Jonathan Smith, the former walk-on quarterback who led the Beavers to one of their greatest seasons (2000) and the coach at Chris Petersen’s side since 2012 between Boise and Seattle, spending the last four years as Petersen’s offensive coordinator at Washington.

Makes sense, right?

The Beavers wanted a coach who wants them, understands them, cherishes them, and arrives with eyes open.

We’ll assume they tried and failed to lure Jeff Tedford out of Fresno (and there have been reports indicating as much).

He’s not a former Beaver but should have been the first call once their search ramped up.

I’m not sure how Smith was a better selection than Cal playcaller Beau Baldwin, other than Smith’s connection to Corvallis.

Baldwin has been a head coach, at Eastern Washington, and actually beat Pac-12 teams, including OSU, during his tenure at EWU.

The Beavers reportedly considered Jim McElwain, whose success at Colorado State (from 4-8 to 10-3 in three years), and not his failure at Florida, seemed like the relevant comparison for Oregon State.

He was No. 2 on the Hotline’s list for the Beavers, behind Tedford.

Instead of Tedford, McElwain and Baldwin, Oregon State chose a 38-year-old, first-time head coach to clean up the Pac-12’s biggest mess.

It won’t happen without resource support from the school or without a first-rate coaching staff.

AD Scott Barnes is a sharp guy who has made smart football hires before (Utah State and Pittsburgh).

From the outside, it appeared the search firm (DHR) and the donors (pro-Smith) played an outsized role, but that might not have been the internal reality.

The more this hire was driven by Barnes, the better chance it has to succeed.

Without question, Smith is a better selection than the reported plan to bring back Dennis Erickson as head coach, with Smith alongside as coach-in-waiting.

That was nonsensical. Smith has been working for one of the masters for six years. Why would time with Erickson be more productive than time with Petersen?

We wish Smith all the best. Given the landscape in the Northwest specifically and the division generally, his task is brutally difficult.