Fifteen is the magic number.

Now, don’t go assuming UW will necessarily finish with exactly 15 signees in its 2022 class. But, when asked for an estimated total during last week’s early signing day news conference, new Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer called 15 the “rough number.”

Keep in mind, UW already signed five high school seniors — four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard, four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston and three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw — last week, while a pair of transfer portal targets — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman — have verbally committed as well.

Seven down.

Eight, or so, to go.

Considering the unpredictable nature of the transfer portal, let’s focus on remaining targets in the prep ranks as UW approaches the February signing period.

Here are eight prospects UW will, or should, pursue.

Josh Conerly Jr., offensive tackle, 6-5, 275, Rainier Beach High

247Sports ranking: five stars, No. 1 offensive tackle, No. 1 player in Washington, No. 9 overall

For Washington, Conerly has long been the crown jewel of the 2022 class. And while Michigan appears to be the favorite, UW’s hire of Wolverines director of player development Courtney Morgan (who has a close relationship with Conerly) and the decision to retain offensive line coach Scott Huff both work in the Huskies’ favor.

A 6-5, 275-pound lineman, Conerly has seemingly narrowed his focus to Michigan, Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC and the hometown Huskies.

Advertising

And while widespread coaching changes have created unavoidable instability, they may have evened the playing field as well.

“Obviously USC needs an offensive line coach. Oregon needs an offensive line coach,” 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman told The Times last month. “So Washington is in a position where, of the five or six schools he’s really considering, three of them don’t have an offensive line coach. So they’re kind of even. They’re always going to have the home field advantage, but right now Michigan’s the chief program nationally and they’re playing catch-up with them.”

Joshua Wood, quarterback, 6-3, 185, Graham-Kapowsin High

247Sports ranking: three stars, No. 16 player in Washington, No. 56 QB

OR

Max Brown, quarterback, 6-3, 200, Lincoln Christian (Okla.) School

247Sports ranking: three stars, No. 23 player in Oklahoma, No. 76 QB

Will Washington — which parted ways with three-star quarterback commit Jackson Stratton less than a week before early signing day — take a quarterback in the 2022 class? DeBoer said last week that having only three scholarship quarterbacks “gets a little scary,” and that’s UW’s current situation with redshirt sophomore Dylan Morris, redshirt freshman Sam Huard and IU transfer Penix.

“I don’t think you need one (in the 2022 class),” DeBoer added. “But if you find the right guy, you certainly look at it.”

UW offered Brown (a Central Michigan commit) last week, while Wood (an Eastern Washington commit) just completed an undefeated championship season with a thrilling 40-36 upset win over Georgia’s Collins Hill High — ranked the No. 3 team in the nation.

Wood completed 15 of 24 passes in the win, throwing for 273 yards with four touchdowns and 86 rushing yards.

Advertising

But is it enough to earn him a UW offer?

“I don’t think it would be a reach at all (for UW to offer him),” Huffman said. “He was in a weird position because six Pac-12 schools already had a commitment before Josh Wood started his first varsity game at quarterback. In a normal high school football season, Josh Wood probably gets Pac-12 offers in the spring. But he didn’t start his first game until February (2020), and by that point half the Pac-12 already had their quarterbacks committed for the 2022 class, and the other half already had outstanding offers to other guys.

“So I think he was a victim of timing as much as anything. Trust me, seeing some of the quarterbacks the Pac-12 has signed in the last few years, I have zero doubt that Josh Wood can play in the Pac-12.”

Vega Ioane, interior offensive line, 6-4, 320, Graham-Kapowsin High

247Sports ranking: three stars, No. 8 player in Washington, No. 18 interior offensive lineman

A longtime UW commit, Ioane opted to exit the class three days before early signing day. Now, with DeBoer’s staff complete and Huff retained, can the Huskies reel him back in?

Ioane took an official visit to Minnesota this month and has also earned offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Colorado, USC, Washington State and more. An ideal finish for Washington would include a pair of home-state offensive linemen in Conerly and Ioane doubling down on the Dawgs.

Kevonte Henry, linebacker, 6-4, 225, Leuzinger (Calif.) High

247Sports ranking: four stars, No. 17 player in California, No. 17 edge defender, No. 206 overall

Advertising

This is the Courtney Morgan Effect in action.

After Morgan moved from Michigan to UW, Henry — a four-star Michigan commit — promptly took an official visit to Seattle, then decided to postpone signing until February. The Lawndale, California, native has also earned offers from Arizona State, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington State and others.

“I like him,” Huffman said of Henry. “He made a huge jump rankings-wise this offseason. The jump he made from the spring of his junior year to his senior year was tremendous.”

And while it’s unclear whether Henry would play inside linebacker or primarily rush the passer, UW’s need on the second level is clear. When asked for positions he’s spotlighting in the 2022 class and the transfer portal, DeBoer offered two answers: linebacker and cornerback.

Emar’rion Winston, linebacker, 6-3, 240, Central Catholic (Ore.) High

247Sports ranking: four stars, No. 3 player in Oregon, No. 21 edge defender

On the linebacker front, Winston — a four-star prospect from Portland — de-committed from Oregon in the wake of Mario Cristobal’s move to Miami and could be an intriguing target for UW. While the Huskies have yet to extend an offer, they would be wise to attempt to get Winston on campus for an official visit.

Cristobal’s departure may have presented immediate opportunities for UW’s coaching staff.

Sponsored

Jahlil Florence, cornerback, 6-2, 180, Lincoln (Calif.) High

247Sports ranking: four stars, No. 8 player in California, No. 11 CB, No. 72 overall

Speaking of former Oregon commits, Florence would qualify as a longshot for Washington … but the 6-2 corner is worth the attention nevertheless. One of the top corners on the West Coast, Florence has earned offers from Michigan, USC, Oregon, Cal, Colorado, UW, Utah, WSU and more.

Without Jimmy Lake and Will Harris, two pillars of UW’s recent defensive back boom, would Washington still be an attractive destination for Florence? Time will tell.

Darrien Lewis, linebacker, 6-2, 230, St. Frances (Md.) Academy

247Sports ranking: N/A

You want a flyer?

Here’s a flyer.

Lewis only recently flipped from running back to linebacker, and thus is not ranked in the 247Sports database. But the physical 6-2, 230-pound prospect has earned recent Power Five offers from Boston College and Maryland and took a visit to UW this month. If the Huskies want him, they might just get him.

But does UW want him? And could Lewis ultimately outperform his nonexistent recruiting ranking?