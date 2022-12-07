For Washington, there’s more than one way to recruit.

The Huskies have 18 commits in their 2023 class, with early signing day approaching on Dec. 21. That haul includes four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz — who’s also considering an offer from Ohio State — as well as five offensive linemen and four defensive backs.

UW coach Kalen DeBoer said last month that “the confidence in who we have in our list of commitments just continues to be strong. It’s just really fun seeing how fired up they are about the direction we’re going. Because if you think about it, they committed to a 4-8 team. Now they see what the potential is that exists in this program.”

They aren’t the only ones.

Since college football’s transfer portal officially opened Monday, 734 FBS players have entered, according to on3.com. That list includes just two Huskies (so far): junior safety Cameron Williams (who opted to redshirt to maintain two years of eligibility) and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa (who was suspended for much of the season).

Between now and Jan. 18 — when the winter portal window closes — other Huskies will likely opt for college football free agency.

But let’s talk UW additions.

As DeBoer and Co. look to improve their roster, which positions should be prioritized? Here are six areas where the transfer portal can help No. 12 Washington (10-2) improve.

6. Wide receiver

OK, Washington probably doesn’t need a wide receiver. Though standout sophomores Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan face NFL draft decisions, sources indicate McMillan at the very least is likely to return. Contributors Ja’Lynn Polk, Giles Jackson and Taj Davis will also be back, and redshirt freshman Lonyatta Alexander Jr. and true freshman Denzel Boston could earn reps as well.

Advertising

Plus, the Huskies will also sign two freshman wideouts this month — four-star Rashid Williams and three-star Keith Reynolds.

So, no, it’s not a need.

But … the country’s most prolific passing attack will likely attract some enticing portal targets. And if DeBoer and associate head coach JaMarcus Shephard find a fit, don’t be surprised to see them add a playmaking wide receiver.

5. Linebacker

UW does not lack for contributing linebackers — with junior Edefuan Ulofoshio and sophomores Alphonzo Tuputala and Carson Bruener all expected to return. But in the wake of Cam Bright and Kristopher Moll’s departures — plus Daniel Heimuli’s ongoing suspension, due to a violation of the intercollegiate athletics code of conduct — depth is a concern.

The Huskies are set to sign three-star linebackers Deven Bryant and Jordan Whitney this month, but other additions would be welcome. And according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Washington is one of many teams that has expressed interest in Oregon linebacker and former five-star recruit Justin Flowe.

4. Tight end

Tight end starters Devin Culp and Jack Westover could both realistically return for sixth seasons in 2023. But outside of those two, UW’s list of scholarship tight ends comprises sophomore Quentin Moore, redshirt freshman Caden Jumper (a definite portal possibility), true freshman Ryan Otton … and that’s it. The Huskies also lack a tight end commit in the 2023 class.

If Culp and Westover do indeed return, UW could afford to find a younger tight end to mold and develop in its system. And Josh Cuevas appears to fit the bill.

Advertising

The redshirt freshman from Cal Poly — who reported a Husky offer Tuesday — recorded 57 catches, 663 yards and six touchdowns last season.

As for more veteran options, former Michigan captain Erick All — who posted 38 catches for 437 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, before missing much of this season due to injury — told The Cincinnati Enquirer he’s considering visits to UW, Iowa and Notre Dame. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

3. Running back

Numbers are not an issue.

UW touts six scholarship running backs with eligibility in 2023 — junior Richard Newton, sophomores Cameron Davis and Aaron Dumas, and redshirt freshmen Will Nixon, Jay’Veon Sunday and Sam Adams II. (Sunday, Newton and Dumas could conceivably be transfer portal candidates.) Three-star freshman speedster Tybo Rogers will also join the fray this offseason.

But outside of Davis — whose 13 rushing touchdowns ranked third among Pac-12 running backs — does UW lack a game-breaking back?

When asked during UW’s bye week where his unit could still improve, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said: “If we get our skill guys highlighted versus a safety 1-on-1, I feel like up front they’ve done everything they’re supposed to do. If the first guy that touches them is a secondary player, we’ve got to win at least 50% of those battles. Right now I’d say we’re well under that.

“The guys know that. That’s been very clearly defined to them, that they’ve got to keep working on that and improving.”

Advertising

The goal here is not to add a developmental project.

It’s to find a missing piece.

2. Edge

UW could lose the majority of its edge production this offseason — with Jeremiah Martin out of eligibility and both Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui qualifying as NFL draft candidates.

Trice — a fourth-year junior from Phoenix — earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors after producing 33 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks this fall. Tupuola-Fetui — a fifth-year junior — turned in a more understated campaign, contributing 27 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble. But the former All-American made it clear last offseason that his goal was to enter the 2023 NFL draft, and he may still prefer that route to a sixth season in Seattle.

The Huskies have four other scholarship edge rushers — junior Sekai Asoau-Afoa, sophomore Sav’ell Smalls, redshirt freshman Maurice Heims and true freshman Lance Holtzclaw — but precious little production, with one career sack between them. Emerald Ridge standout Jacob Lane will join the room this offseason as well.

Can UW add an instant impact edge — as it did with Martin, formerly of Texas A&M, two seasons ago?

Time will tell.

1. Defensive back

UW’s secondary need should come as little surprise to anyone who watched this fall. The Huskies struggled to replace departed starters Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon and Brendan Radley-Hiles, and widespread injuries further exposed their DB depth issues. A pair of senior starters — corner Jordan Perryman and safety Alex Cook — are on their way out, and “husky” nickel Dominique Hampton may also opt for the exit.

UW addressed this need in the 2022 class — earning commitments from four-star corner Curley Reed, four-star safety Vincent Holmes, three-star corner Leroy Bryant and three-star nickel Diesel Gordon. But with Washington eyeing a Pac-12 title and playoff run in 2023, DeBoer and Co. will look for a more immediate impact in the transfer portal.

Wake Forest corner Gavin Holmes — who produced 45 tackles, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions in three seasons and 27 games with the Demon Deacons — reported a UW offer Monday. But more could be coming.

In the secondary especially, Washington still has work to do.