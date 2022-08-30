The depth chart has been released.

Unsurprisingly, it presents both questions and answers.

So, after consulting with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell Monday, let’s dive deeper into UW’s most heated position competitions ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Kent State.

Offensive line

Left tackle

Troy Fautanu, so., 6-4, 312, Henderson, Nev.

Julius Buelow, so., 6-8, 311, Kapolei, Hawaii

Left guard

Nate Kalepo, so., 6-6, 316, Renton

Geirean Hatchett, rs. fr., 6-4, 303, Ferndale

Center

Corey Luciano, sr., 6-4, 294, Danville, Calif.

Matteo Mele, jr., 6-6, 300, Tucson, Ariz.

Right guard

Henry Bainivalu, sr., 6-7, 307, Sammamish

Myles Murao, rs. fr., 6-3, 319, Torrance, Calif.

Right tackle

Roger Rosengarten, rs. fr., 6-6, 304, Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Victor Curne, jr., 6-4, 320, Houston

Analysis: Because sixth-year senior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland is unavailable Saturday as a condition of his NCAA reinstatement, Fautanu will slide from left guard to left tackle and Kalepo will make his first career start at left guard. Separately, Rosengarten will also make his first career start at right tackle.

Since the coaching staff has been well aware of Kirkland’s imminent absence, they’ve been able to prepare with a separate starting five.

“They’ve been together quite a bit now,” Grubb said. “When you think about spring ball and even fall camp now, I’ve got a lot of confidence that they’re on the same page. We’ve been able to get a lot of reps in a lot of different formats as far as who’s in there at what position. So that part, for us, has been a huge strength.”

Quarterback

Michael Penix Jr., jr., 6-3, 213, Tampa

Dylan Morris, so., 6-0, 197, Puyallup OR

Sam Huard, rs. fr., 6-2, 193, Bellevue

Analysis: Of course, coach Kalen DeBoer already announced last week that Penix will be Washington’s starting quarterback. But though Morris and Huard are technically side-by-side on the depth chart in the backup role, Grubb said Morris will be UW’s No. 2 signal caller Saturday.

“Going into a game week I’ll clearly establish who the two is so the guys know moving forward, ‘Hey, this is my role,’” Grubb said. “Then there’s no question marks either with the reps, because we don’t want a guy to get out to practice and he’s like, ‘I thought I was the two.’ So the lion share of the two reps have been Dylan’s, and he is the two heading into the game.”

Tailback

Wayne Taulapapa, grad student, 5-11, 207, Honolulu

Will Nixon, rs. fr., 5-11, 192, Waco, Texas

Analysis: It should come as little surprise that Taulapapa and Nixon — transfers that arrived in Seattle this offseason — will provide a 1-2 punch, considering they filled those roles throughout the six practices open to the media in preseason camp. But sophomore Cameron Davis will figure into the rotation as well.

“All three of those guys will get equal time,” Grubb said. “You always run into this situation with tailbacks if someone gets a hot hand and they’re breaking a lot of tackles and you just keep feeding them the ball. At the same time it’s a long season and we have to make sure we take care of those guys.”

‘Z’ Wide Receiver

Taj Davis, so., 6-2, 193, Upland, Calif.

Ja’Lynn Polk, rs. fr., 6-2, 199, Lufkin, Texas

Analysis: While UW wideouts Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan unsurprisingly snagged starting spots, redshirt freshman Ja’Lynn Polk was passed over by sophomore Taj Davis — who Grubb praised for “attacking the football the last 10 days of fall camp.”

Even so, Grubb emphasized that “in the case of those two guys, they’re honestly both starters. I don’t see any difference at this point for either one of them.”

Alongside Odunze, McMillan, Davis and Polk, junior Giles Jackson, redshirt freshman Lonyatta Alexander Jr. and true freshman Denzel Boston could conceivably see the field as well.

Edge

Jeremiah Martin, sr., 6-4, 267, San Bernardino, Calif.

Sav’ell Smalls, so., 6-3, 259, Seattle

***

Bralen Trice, so., 6-4, 269, Phoenix OR

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, jr., 6-4, 249, Pearl City, Hawaii

Analysis: UW’s staff clearly considers Jeremiah Martin, Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui to be its three premier edge players, so it’s not surprising to see Trice and ZTF listed as co-starters. It also won’t be surprising to see them share the field on third down.

“(Martin) is a physical son of a gun,” Morrell said. “He’ll come out and be hyper aggressive and set the edge. But also, there’s no doubt we’re going to have times where Trice and ZTF are going to be on the field together. We have a lot of sub packages where there will be different combinations of those guys on the field.”

Linebacker

Cam Bright, sr., 6-0, 222, Montgomery, Ala.

Kristopher Moll, grad student, 6-0, 217, Miami

***

Alphonzo Tuputala, so., 6-2, 238, Federal Way

Carson Bruener, so., 6-2, 225, Woodinville OR

Daniel Heimuli, so., 6-0, 225, East Palo Alto, Calif.

Analysis: While Pitt transfer Cam Bright has long been an assumed starter, sophomore Alphonzo Tuputala earned the accompanying spot because “his growth as a leader has been as important as his growth as a player. He’s been fantastic here during camp,” according to Morrell.

Still, Morrell and Co. also feel increasingly confident in Moll and Bruener — and Heimuli has worked his way into the two-deeps as well.

“It’s always been an issue in terms of schematic consistency for him,” Morrell said. “He’s a very aggressive player. Extremely aggressive, which is great. You love that defensively. But also we’ve got to get guys going in the right direction. So the biggest jump for Daniel has been his consistency here in fall camp, less mental errors or missed assignments. That’s certainly elevated his position and standing in the room.”

Strong safety

Alex Cook, sr., 6-1, 196, Sacramento, Calif.

Cameron Williams, jr., 6-0, 207, Bakersfield, Calif.

Free safety

Asa Turner, jr., 6-3, 201, Carlsbad, Calif.

Vince Nunley, rs. fr., 6-1, 188, Oakland, Calif. OR

Julius Irvin, jr., 6-1, 179, Anaheim, Calif.

Analysis: Cook and Turner are established starters at safety, with Morrell insisting both have made seismic strides this offseason. But redshirt freshman Vince Nunley continues to ascend as well.

“It’s time for him,” Morrell said of Nunley. “He’s got great range, great athleticism. For a young player, he’s got an excellent football IQ. There’s a lot of confidence (in him) right now. As his position coach you’re always a little nervous for the first time a guy steps on the field. You’ve got a little bit of nerves for him because you want him to not try to do too much and let the game come to him. But Vince has had a really strong, consistent camp. I feel great about all the safeties.”

Punter

Kevin Ryan, sr., 6-0, 167, Mesa, Ariz. OR

Jack McCallister, rs. fr., 6-0, 215, Edmonds

Analysis: When Idaho State transfer Kevin Ryan — who averaged 45.6 yards per punt last season — arrived this spring, the assumption was that he’d step into Race Porter’s vacated spot. But he and redshirt freshman walk-on Jack McCallister are listed as co-starters. We’ll get an update on UW’s punting competition when special teams coordinator Eric Schmidt meets the media Wednesday.