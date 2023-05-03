The Huskies need an exclamation point, not a wholesale roster rewrite.

The offseason’s second and final transfer portal window — when players can enter glorified college football free agency without flushing a season of eligibility — officially closed Sunday, leaving Washington with 81 occupied scholarships. That’s four under the NCAA’s 85-man limit, meaning Kalen DeBoer and Co. can now A.) improve their team via the transfer portal, and/or B.) award a walk on or two with a scholarship.

Now, before we rank UW’s roster needs, here’s an updated scholarship count at each position.

UW scholarship count

Cornerback: 8

Defensive line: 8

Edge: 8

Husky (nickel): 3

Linebacker: 6

Long snapper: 1

Offensive line: 15

Placekicker: 0

Punter: 0

Quarterback: 3

Running back: 7

Safety: 7

Tight end: 5

Wide receiver: 10

Total: 81

Of course, this isn’t Colorado, where Deion Sanders plunged headfirst into the transfer portal to reshape his unrecognizable roster. With just four scholarships to spare, and myriad impact returners from an 11-2 team, UW is searching for the final pieces to a College Football Playoff contender.

But with so few scholarships available, which positions should be prioritized?

Here are the seven (or eight) most logical spots.

7. Quarterback

UW has a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., and an experienced back up in junior Dylan Morris. As two-deeps go, that’s a formidable tandem.

Still, UW can’t ignore Penix’s injury history — as the electric lefty’s first four college seasons each ended after six or fewer games. And while four-star freshman Austin Mack — originally a 2024 recruit, who started just one season of varsity football at Folsom (Calif.) High — reclassified to join the team this summer, the intention is for Mack to use the 2024 season to learn from Penix, Morris and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb … not be thrust into early action.

Plus, DeBoer has stated more than once that his longtime preference is to have four scholarship quarterbacks on his roster.

Of course, in the instant gratification era, it’s unlikely that a high-upside signal caller will agree to be Washington’s No. 2 or 3 option this fall … before competing against Morris and Mack to start in 2024. That’s not an easy sell.

But should DeBoer and Grubb find such a player in the portal, it’d be worth pursuing an extra passer.

6. Offensive line

UW’s starting offensive line looks essentially set, as left tackle Troy Fautanu, left guard Julius Buelow, center Matteo Mele, right guard Nate Kalepo and right tackle Roger Rosengarten practiced together for much of the spring. The Huskies also trust sophomore Geirean Hatchett to man multiple spots and love their depth at center, where redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford and early enrollee freshman Landen Hatchett may both be future starters.

But what of their depth outside?

Behind Fautanu and Rosengarten — both of whom could conceivably enter the 2024 NFL draft — UW is more unproven, with sophomores Robert Wyrsch and Samuel Peacock stationed at left tackle and right tackle respectively. Peacock appeared in two games last fall, while Wyrsch has yet to make his UW debut.

Given the importance of those positions — and the precariousness of Penix’s injury history — it might be worth perusing the portal for offensive tackles. Time will tell.

5. Defensive line

There isn’t anything inherently wrong with UW’s defensive line depth. Sixth-year senior Tuli Letuligasenoa is back to provide proven production, and Ulumoo Ale, Faatui Tuitele, Jacob Bandes, Voi Tunuufi (if he doesn’t move to edge) and twins Jayvon and Armon Parker are all capable contributors as well.

But does UW have difference makers? And if this really is a CFP contender, will Washington present physical problems for Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State up front?

Granted, DeBoer won’t find Vita Vea in the transfer portal, nor does he reside on UW’s roster. But if the staff identifies someone it believes can make an instant impact, that would qualify as a worthy addition.

And if not, UW — which surrendered 3.52 yards per carry last fall, ranking first in the Pac-12 and 25th in the nation — will roll with what it has.

4. Placekicker/punter

The placekicker and punter positions are easy to overlook … until they cost you games.

UW doesn’t have a defined starter (or a scholarship player) at either position, with sixth-year kicker Peyton Henry finally out of eligibility and walk on punter Jack McCallister returning after an inconsistent debut. A quartet of sophomores are involved in an open competition this offseason — kickers Grady Gross and Addison Shrock, and punters McCallister and Adam Saul.

UW may feel it has everything it needs on its roster. But if the Huskies can bring in a special teams ace — particularly a kicker — that may be too much to ignore.

3. Cornerback

UW’s cornerback injury issues in 2022 don’t need to be restated for the thousandth time. But they do need to be dealt with, and Washington attempted to do that this winter. The Huskies brought in one assumed starter — Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad — and signed a junior college corner (Thaddeus Dixon) and three freshmen (Caleb Presley, Leroy Bryant and Curley Reed).

Muhammad — who led the Cowboys with nine pass breakups in 2022 — is expected to bring stability, and both sophomore Elijah Jackson and Dixon emerged into possible starters this spring. But have the Huskies done enough?

The staff’s opinion on that topic should be evident in the next few months, if it isn’t already. On April 20, UW offered coveted Rhode Island transfer cornerback Antonio Carter (though some project Carter as a possible safety).

2. Edge

In senior Zion Tupuola-Fetui and junior Bralen Trice, UW touts one of the top pass-rush duos in the country.

But beyond that?

Bupkis.

OK, it’s not that dire. UW’s six other scholarship edges — senior Sekai Asoau-Afoa, sophomores Zach Durfee (a Sioux Falls transfer) and Maurice Heims, redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw and true freshmen Anthony James and Jacob Lane — offer ample intrigue. They also offer one combined Power Five sack.

Can the Huskies count on their inexperienced edges to take significant strides? Or would it be worthwhile to add a plug-and-play veteran?

Don’t forget: position coach Eric Schmidt said last year that you need five productive edges to be a championship team. It may be time to add to the tally.

1. Safety

It’s not that Washington lacks experienced options at safety, with seniors Asa Turner and Dominique Hampton and junior Kamren Fabiculanan rotating as starters throughout the spring. All three have made plays in purple and gold. But Turner’s All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition last fall is the trio’s only all-conference honors in 13 combined seasons.

It’s true, departed senior Alex Cook led the Huskies with 82 tackles and earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2022. But, while we’re being honest, UW hasn’t had a dude at safety since Taylor Rapp in 2018.

Maybe there isn’t an instant impact, play-making safety in the transfer portal. Maybe Turner and Hampton realize their considerable potential side-by-side. Maybe sophomores Vince Nunley and Makell Esteen or four-star freshman Vincent Holmes rise to the challenge.

Maybe. But if Washington can get better on the back end — at corner or safety — there’s no reason to wait.