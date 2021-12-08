Despite having one season of eligibility remaining, it was widely assumed that Washington left tackle Jaxson Kirkland would enter the 2022 NFL draft.

On Wednesday, Kirkland appeared to confirm that fact.

Though he didn’t expressly mention the NFL, the fifth-year senior posted a goodbye to UW on social media.

“These five years have been nothing but a blessing,” Kirkland wrote. “Ever since I started playing football it was my dream to put on the purple & gold with deep family tradition. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my family as they make everything possible for me.

“Thank you Husky Nation for embracing me. Your continued support means the world to me. I’m thankful for my teammates & the lifelong friendships I have created with them. All the long hours of workouts, film study, meetings & practices are times I will forever cherish. The BROTHERHOOD at UW is for life.

“Thank you to Coach Petersen, Coach Lake, Coach Huff and Coach Socha for pushing me to be the best possible version of myself on & off the field. I’m a legacy Dawg for life and excited to embark on this next journey.”

A 6-foot-7, 310-pound senior, Kirkland started 39 games — first at right guard, then at left tackle — from 2018 to 2021, and was named to the All-Pac-12 first team in each of his last two seasons. The Portland, Ore., product signed with Washington as a three-star recruit in 2017 over offers from UCLA, Cal, Oregon, Hawaii, Iowa State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas Tech and Washington State.

Jaxson’s father, Dean Kirkland, was also a three-year starting offensive lineman at UW (1988-90) and a first-team All-Pac-10 selection and captain on the 1990 Rose Bowl team.

Fifth-year tight end Cade Otton posted a similar goodbye to Washington last month as well.