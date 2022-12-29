By

UW Huskies (10-2) vs. Texas Longhorns (8-4)

6 p.m. | Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR

Previewing Alamo Bowl UW vs. Texas

First look: Huskies going with purple unis, chrome helmets

Replay: Listen to Mike Vorel preview the Alamo Bowl on Twitter Spaces

UW Huskies look to seize opportunity, transcend underdog status against Texas in the Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — Let’s talk about opportunities.

Despite finishing with a 10-2 record, and a six-game winning streak, No. 12 Washington was denied the opportunity to play in the Pac-12 Championship Game or end its season with a Rose Bowl berth. The Huskies were saddled instead with a four-hour flight behind enemy lines, and an Alamo Bowl date against No. 20 Texas (8-4).  

And yet, in San Antonio, opportunities exist.

Opportunities to swim with dolphins at SeaWorld, enveloped in all-black bodysuits. Opportunities to participate in a unique pep rally aboard barges floating the riverwalk. Opportunities to ride in a horse-drawn carriage appropriately illuminated with purple lights, or eat your weight in Mexican food while being serenaded by a mariachi band.

Opportunities, come Thursday, to prove Washington is more than a Pac-12 afterthought.

It’s a future playoff contender, too.

READ MORE >>>

—Mike Vorel

What to watch for in No. 12 Washington’s Alamo Bowl date with No. 20 Texas, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction

UW has nearly perfectly protected redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., ranking second in the country with just seven sacks surrendered in 12 games this fall. That has allowed the Indiana transfer to become a deadly distributor — spreading targets to Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja’Lynn Polk, Giles Jackson, Taj Davis, Devin Culp, Jack Westover and more. It’s also a reason why Washington leads the nation in third down conversions (57.06%) and has the most completions of 10-plus yards (182) of any team, by far. Texas, on the other hand, ranks second in the Big 12 in both sacks (2.25) and tackles for loss per game (7.25). Can the Longhorns make Penix uncomfortable, something UW’s Pac-12 opponents repeatedly failed to do? If they don’t, they’re in for a long night in the Alamo Dome.

READ MORE >>>

—Mike Vorel
Seattle Times sports staff

