To help fill a roughly seven-hour marathon broadcast on Saturday, ESPN’s crew forecasted the future — previewing the prospects expected to headline the 2024 NFL draft. Unsurprisingly, USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was the first name mentioned.

But on a weekend without Washington, he wasn’t the only one.

“Michael Penix Jr. at Washington’s got an awful lot of talent around him out there,” noted ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. during the sixth round on Saturday.

Of course, that talent could have entered the NFL this weekend as well. Seven intriguing draft prospects — Penix, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, left tackle Troy Fautanu and defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa — opted to return to UW in 2023.

Because of that, the Huskies are legitimate Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff contenders this fall.

They were also draft no-shows.

UW did not have a single player drafted this weekend, the first time that’s happened since 2009 (after Washington suffered through a winless season). Still, the following former Huskies signed with teams as undrafted free agents:

Offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland (Cincinnati Bengals)

Linebacker Cam Bright (Seahawks)

Center Corey Luciano (San Francisco 49ers)

Edge Jeremiah Martin (Cleveland Browns)

Safety Alex Cook (New York Giants)

Cornerback Jordan Perryman (Las Vegas Raiders)

Of the 10 Huskies who participated in UW’s March pro day, NFL opportunities for offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu, running back Wayne Taulapapa, kicker Peyton Henry and linebacker Kristopher Moll had yet to be reported as of Saturday evening.

Perhaps that group’s most notable draft snub is Kirkland, a three-time first-team All-Pac-12 performer. The 6-foot-7, 325-pound offensive lineman’s college career was unexpectedly extended by injuries — an ankle issue that kept him out of the 2022 NFL draft, and a knee injury that prevented him from playing in non-conference games last fall. He’s also a prospect without a defined position — 25 games at right guard, 14 at left tackle, 10 at left guard — all sprayed across three coaching staffs, three systems and six tumultuous seasons.

Moreover, Kirkland — who did not allow a sack in 491 pass block sets last season, according to Pro Football Focus — doesn’t possess a prototypical frame. FOX Sports draft analyst Rob Rang noted in March that “he’s got a unique body to him. He’s got a really big upper body, and he’s a little bit narrower in his lower body. Some people are going to view him as a tackle. Some people are going to view him as a guard.”

The goal now is to be viewed as a legitimate NFL option, regardless of position.

Likewise, Bright (60 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss in 2022), Luciano (13 starts last season), Martin (40 tackles, 11 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles), Cook (team-high 82 tackles, 3.5 TFL) and Perryman (37 tackles) will all compete for roster spots after helping lift the Huskies to an 11-2 finish last fall.

And a year from now, UW may indeed be the talk of the draft.

But first, the Huskies have business to handle.

Note