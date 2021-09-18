After eight quarters of three-and-outs, eight quarters of incompletions, eight quarters of creatively bankrupt one-yard runs between the tackles, eight quarters of criticism, eight quarters of questions, eight quarters of ill-timed penalties and ineffective adjustments, eight quarters of porous pass protection, eight quarters of befuddling personnel decisions, eight quarters of strenuous requests for sweeping staff changes …

The dam finally broke inside a half-empty Husky Stadium.

And when the dam broke, mercifully, some points poured through — 28 of them in the first two quarters and 52 overall. An offense that managed just 17 total points in season-opening losses to Montana and Michigan sprang to life on Saturday, amassing 582 total yards in a 52-3 win over Arkansas State.

Dylan Morris broke the dam (for the most part, at least). After struggling at times in his first two starts of the season, UW’s starting quarterback completed 23 of 39 passes for 367 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions — swinging an imaginary baseball bat after dropping a rainbow to wide receiver Jalen McMillan for a 33-yard score.

McMillan broke the dam. The second-year freshman busted it wide open, recording seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone — the first time a Pac-12 player has surpassed 150 receiving yards in a first half since John Ross accomplished the feat against Cal in 2016. McMillan — who missed the Montana loss with a hand injury, before playing sparingly against Michigan — entered the game with one career catch, and ended it with 10 more catches for 175 yards and a score.

Sean McGrew broke the dam.

Oh, right — remember him?

After Husky head coach Jimmy Lake insisted the sixth-year senior hadn’t impressed enough in practice to contribute in their first two games, McGrew responded with 31 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just six carries Saturday — releasing a guttural growl after jump-cutting and crossing the goal line for a 13-yard score in the first quarter.

Cade Otton broke the dam. The first-team All-Pac-12 tight end scored his first touchdown of the season on UW’s second offensive drive, slipping behind the secondary on fourth-and-1 for a wide-open 13-yard score. Otton — who finished with two catches for 23 yards — pointed to the purple “W” on the side of his helmet while he waited for his teammates to celebrate the score.

UW’s defense broke the dam — producing a comprehensively impressive performance against a team ranked second nationally in passing offense (450.5 yards per game) and fifth in passing touchdowns (9) in its first two games. On Saturday, the Red Wolves’ aerial attack was consistently contained, as quarterback James Blackman completed just 16 of 38 passes for 176 yards without entering the end zone. The Huskies’ busiest defensive back was transfer nickelback Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles — who amassed nine tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a sack.

But though the dam broke, a stress-free win over a Sun Belt opponent is not guaranteed to translate against Oregon or Cal or Arizona State.

Moreover, its offense — while prolific — was far from perfect. Morris threw two more interceptions, giving him five on the season, and running back Cameron Davis coughed up a fumble as well.

And yet, after eight quarters of catastrophes, this felt like progress.

There needs to be more as Washington enters Pac-12 play next Saturday.