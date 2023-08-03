It isn’t easy to stiff-arm the sugar hug of a 7-Eleven Slurpee.

But Ulumoo “MJ” Ale wants something more.

Which is why Ale — a 6-foot-6, 317-pound UW defensive tackle — shed 38 pounds the past two-plus years. Drenched in sweat, the mobile mountain admitted Thursday that “sweet drinks are my weakness” and “I’m a big fan of 7-Eleven Slurpees, I’m not going to lie to you.”

Saying sayonara to the Slurpees — and the M&Ms, he added, and the Kit Kat bars — was, pardon the pun, bittersweet.

It was also necessary.

“If you want something else, you’ve got to want it. You’ve got to want it more than you want that,” he said. “Obviously you see with this team, the potential we have. We’re all excited for this season. Everyone is invested. I felt like that was my part in contributing to this team, putting myself in the best position to execute my job.”

Granted, Ale’s job has evolved since he arrived in Seattle in 2018. The Tacoma product signed as a three-star offensive lineman and started 10 games at left guard in 2020 and 2021. But after flipping sides of the line last offseason, Ale — who played both ways at Fife High School — contributed 11 tackles and a tackle for loss in 11 games last fall.

Those are not eye-popping numbers.

Nor are they indicative of what Ale can do.

“I remember the conversations a year ago just as a staff in regards to him. It was like, ‘Man, if he could do it … if, if, if,’ ” UW coach Kalen DeBoer recalled. “You could see as fall camp was going along that it was just going to take time, but he could be a guy who just wreaks havoc up front.

“Now that he’s been through a full cycle where he’s adjusting his body, he’s learning not just the skills it takes but the defense, too. And [with] the freedom he has within the schemes and playing free, playing loose, I’m excited about the impact he can make, which I think will be much greater than anything he did a year ago.”

Adjusting his body, to quote DeBoer, required more than a ban on sugary slushees and shakes. Ale credits a commitment to six meals spread throughout the day, starting with a “heavy protein breakfast” — featuring oatmeal, fruit bowls, “different types of meats” and a protein shake.

The result is a cluster of clothes that no longer fit.

Until Ale makes adjustments.

“I tuck ‘em in,” he said with a smile. “I get a supply of belts. But I’m not one to dress up much.”

Come September, Montlake’s massive mauler may stand out just the same.

“Obviously this whole offseason it’s been a goal to just maintain that power but add in the speed,” he said. “That’s what the coaches have successfully done with me. I feel great. I feel like I’m moving great. That’s the biggest difference.”

Co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell added: “The one thing he’s done is kind of reshaped his body. He’s definitely leaned out quite a bit, much more explosive, good lateral movement. Obviously we know he’s got power to come off the football and could be a massive asset for us.

“Obviously we’re excited about him. If there’s anybody that cares more about his teammates on this team, you tell me who it is. MJ is a true team player, and we expect him to give us a lot of production.”

The hope, in his sixth and final season, is that Ale can be a black hole in the middle of UW’s defense.

The physical improvements are already apparent.

But Ale must also believe.

“Maybe [there was] a little bit of hesitancy in his game because he was learning [defensive line], but now he’s got that mentality,” UW edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui said. “He understands that he’s a big presence. He’s capable.

“I was just talking to him about this the other day. I’m telling him, ‘Throw this [pass-rush move]! Do this!’ He sat me down. He’s like, ‘Bro, I’ve been perfecting my craft. I’ve been writing in my notebook every day that I’m the best D-lineman in the nation.’ I’m like, ‘Hey man, let’s do it.’

“We’ve got so many guys in the trenches that it’s unfair that we can only have four of us out there. We’ve got me, Bralen [Trice], Tuli [Letuligasenoa], MJ, Tui [Faatui Tuitele], Voi [Tunuufi]. We’ve got so many guys. I wish we could put 11 of us out there and just kind of hope for the best.”

UW’s best may be even better than the group that ranked first in the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (3.52) and third in rushing defense (121.2 yards allowed per game) a year ago. The Huskies’ developing depth features steady senior Letuligasenoa, juniors Tuitele and Jacob Bandes and ascending twins Jayvon and Armon Parker.

But given his unique athletic attributes, Ale — a former rugby player and Golden Gloves heavyweight champion boxer — remains Washington’s wild card.

“I feel really excited,” Ale said. “Our whole group had a great summer. The guys got in shape, and now we’re just polishing up on the playbook. The boys are hungry. The boys are hungry.”

Just stay away from the sweets.

Extra points