Tristan Vizcaino saved the day for UW with his game-winning kick, but Huskies say they're addressing alignment issues.

Utah’s Mitch Wishnowsky is the best punter in the country. He’s got to be the most daring, too.

At Husky Stadium last Saturday, Wishnowsky recovered his own onside kick late in the first quarter against the Huskies.

In the fourth quarter, he converted a fake punt by running for 19 yards on a fourth-and-17 play from Utah’s 27-yard line. It was a gutsy decision that set up a go-ahead score for the Utes.

The Huskies, after their late comeback win over Utah, are addressing their special-teams breakdowns this week.

“It was awful,” UW special-teams coach Bob Gregory said. “It was our worst performance we’ve had all year.”

Gregory said the front line of UW’s kickoff team was misaligned — the Huskies were too far back — and that that is correctable.

As for the fake punt? Well, few others — maybe no other — punter would dare try that in that situation, right?

“You’re not going to see many punters in the country on fourth-and-17 run right by a couple guys and get a first down by a yard, but he’s fast and he makes plays,” UW coach Chris Petersen said. “It was impressive.”

The Huskies, at least, ended the night with a positive special-teams play — the special-teams play of the year when senior Tristan Vizcaino drilled the game-winning 38-yard field goal as time expired.

“For as bad as we played on special teams, that was a great way to end it,” Gregory said. “And it was a good way to end it for him, also, having not kicked particularly well. But when we needed it, he came through in the clutch and it was huge.”