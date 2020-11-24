Washington and Utah both need an opponent.

For the Pac-12 Conference, the decision seems clear.

On Sunday, the 113th Apple Cup between UW and Washington State was canceled after the Cougars could not meet the 53-man scholarship threshold because of COVID-19 concerns. Likewise, Utah’s match up at Arizona State — which was scheduled for next Sunday — was wiped away Tuesday afternoon, as the Sun Devils’ COVID-19 outbreak forced a third consecutive cancellation.

Now, it appears inevitable that the Huskies and Utes will be scheduled to meet on short notice this weekend. The only questions are where and when.

And ESPN may have already provided an answer. The network sent an email this afternoon stating that a game between UW and an unnamed opponent would be played in Seattle at 7:30 p.m. PT on Saturday and aired on ESPN.

A year ago, Utah defeated Washington 33-28 inside Husky Stadium — scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to steal a road win. UW leads the all-time series 12-2 and had won four straight against the Utes before falling last November.

After COVID-19 cases inside their program forced the Utes to cancel their first two games, Kyle Whittingham’s team fell 33-17 at home to No. 20 USC last Saturday. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Cameron Rising — who won the job after a fall camp competition — was lost for the season with a shoulder injury after just 14 plays. He was replaced by graduate student South Carolina transfer Jake Bentley, who completed 16 of 28 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Huskies, meanwhile, are 2-0 after toppling Arizona 44-27 at home last Saturday night. Their season opener against Cal on Nov. 7 was canceled after the Golden Bears could not meet the 53-player scholarship threshold due to one positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.