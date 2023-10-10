In the week before being hired as Washington’s 16th athletic director, Troy Dannen traveled from New Orleans to Charlotte to Indianapolis to Seattle to Iowa to New Orleans, back to Seattle.

Such was life for an FBS athletic director juggling an active job, a confidential cross-country opportunity, speaking engagements, NCAA meetings, personal obligations and more.

Suffice to say: There was little sleep.

“The sleep will come at some point in time,” Dannen assured Tuesday, sitting beneath two capitalized words — CREATING WINNERS — painted in purple on the wall of the Conibear Shellhouse. “Pretty soon I’m going to realize I’m two time zones different [than where I live]. But for now, there’s not a better time in my life, frankly, than what I’ve gone through the last few days.”

On Saturday, the 57-year-old Dannen was announced as Jen Cohen’s successor in Seattle. And three days later, he walked into his introductory news conference — past the serenading marching band, past the cheerleaders, past the dancing mascot, past television cameras and filming phones, past an applauding audience — with UW president Ana Mari Cauce by his side.

Troy Dannen and Ana Mari Cauce are here pic.twitter.com/eKNJzutXNr — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 10, 2023

He took a whirlwind path to Washington.

Which is where the work begins.

“I can’t be any more excited to be here and be a part of your program, your department, your university, your city,” said Dannen, previously the AD at Tulane (2015-23) and Northern Iowa (2008-15). “But I will tell you this: We have been here two whole days now. Actually, we’ve been here about 26 and a half hours. It’s home. It’s already home. It’s our university. It’s our program. It’s our city. It’s our community. We’re all in and thrilled to be here.”

Granted, that community comes with a continental breakfast of urgent issues.

On Tuesday, with an overcast Lake Washington at his back, Dannen addressed the following:

UW set to introduce new AD Troy Dannen at the Conibear Shellhouse, with Lake Washington at his back. pic.twitter.com/eBTkw3trD4 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 10, 2023

Will you prioritize continuing the Apple Cup with Washington State?

“I’ve got a lot to learn,” he prefaced. “But I will say this: What’s happened in college athletics … a lot of the history, rivalries, things that are traditions, have been destroyed for the evolution of college athletics. And we’re going to continue to evolve.

“My bias is, I don’t want to lose history, the traditions. I also know that I have this economic model, particularly as we move to the Big Ten, where we’re playing with people that frankly have an economic model that … I don’t want to say is far superior, but is far greater than ours. We have to be really careful, and seven home games is a piece of the economic model going forward that UW has to have.”

At which point, Cauce interjected, “I would add that we are having some conversations and Troy is not 100% up to speed on them, because he’s been here for 26 hours.”

(For context, UW will alternate between hosting four and five conference home games in Big Ten play, while continuing to play three nonconference games.)

Can UW win against Big Ten competition while receiving a fraction of its partners’ television revenue over the next six years?

“I understand we have a little bit of a lag coming with the Big Ten, but I’ll tell you this: The alternative would be much, much worse,” said Dannen, a native of Marshalltown, Iowa. “The move to the Big Ten gives us hope for stability, vitality. While that full per diem from the Big Ten may be a little ways out [with UW receiving a full media rights share beginning in 2030], the future is bright.

“We beat USC last year [Tulane’s 46-45 Cotton Bowl win] with a whole lot smaller budget, because we’ve got the work ethic. We’ve got the people. We care. You do all the intangible things right. The Top 25 poll is not based on the Top 25 budgets. It’s based on how much you do right.”

How will you approach name, image and likeness issues at Washington?

“There’s a lot of complaining about NIL,” he said. “I think NIL is great. But there are a lot of people who didn’t want to embrace it, and now they’re behind and they’re trying to catch up desperately. You will find I’m going to push NIL as much as I push any other fundraising opportunities here at UW.

“Because putting coaches in a position to succeed … I will promise you NIL, if you talk to [football coach Kalen DeBoer], if you talk to [men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins], those two in particular, they will tell you that may be the most important piece in putting them in a position to succeed.”

Is it necessary to pursue premier nonconference football opponents while also playing a Big Ten Conference schedule?

“In the 12-team playoff [coming in 2024], my nonconference philosophy will be, how do we get into that playoff?” he said. “We need to sell tickets and we need to get people in the stands. I want to get to the playoff. What do I have to do? People’s scheduling philosophies have changed because of that. With the Big Ten schedule that you’ve seen and I’ve seen, I don’t know how many marquee games you need to have in your nonconference [slate].”

He concluded: “You schedule with a means to an end in mind. The means to the end is the College Football Playoff.”

Which brings us, of course, to Saturday.

Dannen’s first game will feature a pair of Pac-12 undefeated teams, as No. 7 Washington (5-0) hosts No. 8 Oregon (5-0) in a sold-out Husky Stadium, with legitimate playoff stakes. The regional rivals share top-10 rankings for the first time in the series’ 123 years. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast from Seattle for the first time since 2016.

Understandably, it will be an eye-opening experience for Dannen.

And not just Troy.

“We told our kids [we’re moving to Washington] Saturday afternoon,” said Dannen, who has a wife (Amy) and four children (Elle, Emily, Holly and William). “You would expect trauma, right? ‘I don’t want to move! I don’t want to move.’ They settled down and my 9-year-old son [William] said, ‘Dad, I know all the [Tulane] players!’ He travels with me some on the road. I have every team to my house at some point during the year. So he’s got relationships with the kids.

“I said, ‘You’re going to get to know the players at Washington, too.’ He said, ‘Well dad, football’s a really big deal here at Tulane.’ I said, ‘Well, football’s a really big deal at Washington, too.’ He said, ‘But so many people come to our games.’

“I said, ‘You’re not going to believe what you see next weekend.’”

But while the game remains three days away, William — who sat in the front row Tuesday, in a purple shirt — has apparently seen enough.

“We’ve been here two days,” Troy Dannen added. “[William] said, ‘Dad, do I have to go back to New Orleans next week?’ So, they’re hooked.”

Troy, too, is hooked on adrenaline.

But soon enough, he’ll sleep.