Utah joins UW and Wazzu as the only three Pac-12 teams here.

The top two was easy.

After that? Woo, some tough decisions here, particularly in the top 10 of my final Associated Press Top 25 ballot of the season. (The full AP Top 25 will be released early Tuesday.)

As best I could, I tried to equally consider the results over the full season — not overreacting to bowl games — and gave added weight to conference championships.

Hence, the placement of four-loss Washington’s above two-loss Washington State.

In that head-to-head specifically, the Huskies not only played a much tougher schedule — Sagarin ranks UW’s schedule No. 13 nationally, WSU’s No. 53 — and they again won the Apple Cup by double digits. That in mind, it’s not much of a debate to keep UW ahead of Wazzu here.

The only other Pac-12 team in my final ballot was Utah, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Utes can stay in the top 25 in the full AP poll.

The Mountain West, meanwhile, matched the Pac-12 with three teams here — Fresno State, Boise State and Utah State — which, well, doesn’t that sound about right after another down year for the Pac-12?

So here it is. It’s not perfect, but it feels fair. Agree?

JUDE’S FINAL AP TOP 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Notre Dame

6. LSU

7. Texas

8. Georgia

9. Florida

10. Washington

11. Washington State

12. UCF

13. Michigan

14. Fresno State

15. Kentucky

16. Syracuse

17. Northwestern

18. Army

19. Texas A&M

20. Boise State

21. Utah State

22. UAB

23. Appalachian State

24. Utah

25. Penn State