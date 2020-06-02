On Saturday — as thousands swept through American cities, Seattle included, protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 — University of Washington athletic director Jen Cohen sent a video message to her student-athletes, coaches and staff.

“What’s up Huskies? Jen Cohen here,” she said. “I’ve been trying for the last three or four days to come up with some words, some level of support, for our student-athletes of color and our staff and members of our community of color. And I’ve got to be honest, I’ve just been at a loss for what I can say and how I can support those that are hurting so much. I think that’s just because I’m a white woman who has a lot of privilege … with two white sons who have a lot of privilege, and I just haven’t walked in the shoes of so many of our student-athletes and staff members and my friends that are of color.

“And as a leader of an athletic department that’s so diverse, that’s the beauty of Husky athletics and our teams, is that we have people that come from so many different backgrounds and come together and we love each other and we align and we connect and we find a way to make things better through competition. I just want to find a better way to do that as an athletic community as it relates to racism and social justice and the inequities within our country. And so my message is really that I’m thinking about our folks in our community that we love and care about that are hurting – that have so much understandable rage and anger and fears. I’m just thinking about you all, and I want to make sure that our staff and our student-athletes also know that we have resources to support you.

“So we’ll be sending some information out over the coming week to our students and to our staff. We’ll hopefully be able to have a conversation and answer some questions around this for our student-athletes at our town hall on Thursday. But until then, I want you all to know that you’re not alone, and we’re here to not only support you but to stand by you.”

A visibly emotional Cohen shook her head, then closed her address by repeating: “It’s not OK. It’s not OK. Yeah. So I love you guys, and we’re here, and let’s stand together. Go Dawgs.”

UW athletic director offered a message of support to student athletes, staff and community in light of the recent protests over the death of George Floyd.

Check back for more updates to this story.