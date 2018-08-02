Petersen has history with the Blue Angels, and it's not a pleasant memory.

The Navy’s Blue Angels, practicing maneuvers ahead of Seafair this weekend, roared over the University of Washington campus on Thursday morning, interrupting Chris Petersen mid-sentence during a press conference. It was almost as if the Huskies coach thought he heard a dinosaur.

“Oh,” he said, pointing his finger up, “they’re here.”

“That,” he said of the aircrafts’ roar, “makes my stomach queasy. They made me throw up back in the day, but that’s a different story.”

Naturally, he was asked for more of that story.

Turns out, 10 years ago, while he was the coach at Boise State, Petersen was invited to fly as a VIP passenger with one of the Blue Angels pilots during the Air Magic Valley Air Show in Twin Falls, Idaho.

“It was the most painful half-hour of my life,” Petersen said. “I mean, I was up in the middle of this going, ‘Please stop this ride, this is not fun.’”

Petersen acknowledged that he is claustrophobic, and being strapped in an F/A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft — even while grounded — would probably be uncomfortable for him. After takeoff, the experience magnified.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” he said.

“All I know,” he added, “is we’re going down the runway and the (pilot) says, ‘We’re going to go down here and we’re going to go really fast, and I’m going to say are you ready to fly, and you say ‘yes,’ and I’m going to pull back on this joystick and it’s going to be like nothing you’ve ever felt.’ So we take off and we’re going really fast, and that was really awesome, like the plane we normally go off of but like 10 times as fast, and you’re right off the ground and I was thinking this was pretty great.

“And he says, ‘Are you ready to fly?’ And I said, ‘I guess,’ and then boom. I was like, ‘Oh my stars,’ and it only got worse from there.”

No, Petersen said, he isn’t planning any more joy rides with the Blue Angels.

“What it does give you is so much respect for those guys up there,” he said. “Like when they would really be in combat, and maneuvering and I mean, I don’t even know how the guy was flying the plane, because I couldn’t even see. I was almost passing out half the time, and I had tears in my eyes, when I got off the plane I kissed the ground. It was like. ‘I made it!’”