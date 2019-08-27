FOOTBALL PREVIEW 2019: Before the Seahawks, Huskies and Cougars kick off their seasons, our special section takes a look at what each team needs to do to reach the next level. Coming in print: Thursday, Aug. 29.

Game 1

Aug. 31 vs. Eastern Washington

12 p.m., Pac-12 Network

No, this won’t have quite the national allure of last season’s opener against Auburn. But the beginning of the Jacob Eason Era — we think? — and a first look at Washington’s retooled defense should provide plenty of intrigue. The Eagles, meanwhile, arrive on Montlake after falling to North Dakota State in the 2018-19 FCS national title game.

Game 2

Sept. 7 vs. California

7:30 p.m., FS1

You probably don’t want us to rehash UW’s 12-10 upset loss at Cal from last October, in which the Huskies managed 250 total yards and surrendered a pair of interceptions (one of which was returned for a score). Suffice to say: Washington will not be taking the Cal Bears — who Sports Illustrated claims may have the best secondary in college football, an assertion Jimmy Lake and Co. would surely dispute — lightly.

Game 3

Sept. 14 vs. Hawaii

4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Hawaii finished ninth nationally in passing offense in 2018, averaging 310.3 passing yards per game. UW’s (somewhat) new-look secondary will be tested. But here’s a comforting statistic for Husky fans: the Rainbow Warriors also allowed 35.1 points per game, ranking 109th in the country — and largely against Group of Five foes.

Game 4

Sept. 21 at BYU

Game time, TV TBA

Washington steamrolled BYU inside Husky Stadium last September, allowing 194 total yards and seven — yes, seven — first downs. It shouldn’t be quite so easy in Provo, Utah — especially if the game is scheduled for prime time. There will be no shortage of motivation for Provo products and UW wide receivers Ty Jones and Puka Nacua.

Game 5

Sept. 28 vs. USC

Game time, TV TBA

Who knows what to make of the USC Trojans? After suffering through a 5-7 season in 2018, they’ve turned to new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to implement the air raid offense. That certainly hasn’t worked against the Huskies for Mike Leach and Co. at Washington State. But one thing is certain: this isn’t the same USC team that last met Washington — and handed the Huskies their only regular season loss — in 2016.

Game 6

Oct. 5 at Stanford

Game time, TV TBA

These two teams have traded victories for each of the last four seasons, with Washington hanging on for a 27-23 victory inside Husky Stadium last November. Bryce Love is gone, but Cardinal quarterback K.J. Costello could be capable of carrying the load in Palo Alto. This game may very well help decide the Pac-12 North yet again.

Game 7

Oct. 12 at Arizona

Game time, TV TBA

We’ll see which version of Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate shows up this season. After rumbling for 1,411 rushing yards, 9.2 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns in 2017, the 215-pound senior managed just 224 rushing yards and a pair of scores last season. Their last time in Tucson in 2016, the same Huskies that eventually reached the College Football Playoff narrowly escaped with a 35-28 overtime victory — against an Arizona team that ultimately finished 3-9.

Game 8

Oct. 19 vs. Oregon

Game time, TV TBA

Needless to say, this could be the game of the year in the Pac-12. The Huskies lost an overtime heartbreaker in Eugene last October, after Peyton Henry’s potentially game-winning 37-yard field goal at the end of regulation sailed wide. The Ducks have a wave of recruiting momentum and the sure right arm of returning quarterback Justin Herbert. Among other things, UW has the benefit of playing inside Husky Stadium, where they put a 38-3 shellacking on Oregon in 2017.

Game 9

Nov. 2 vs. Utah

Game time, TV TBA

Needless to say, this could (also) be the game of the year in the Pac-12. In the conference’s preseason media poll, Utah — not Oregon, and not Washington — was picked to win the conference. The Huskies topped the Utes twice last season, most notably in the Pac-12 title game (where they claimed a 10-3 victory). In those two victories, the UW defense allowed a combined 10 points, 174 rushing yards and 3.2 yards per carry.

Game 10

Nov. 8 at Oregon State

7:30 p.m., FS1

The Beavers went 2-10 last season. Their defense surrendered 77 points to Ohio State, 52 points to Arizona State, 56 points to Washington State, 49 points to Cal and 55 points to Oregon. They were also picked to finish dead last in the conference in the Pac-12’s preseason media poll, and the Huskies are 7-3 in Friday games during the Chris Petersen Era. Don’t bet on a road upset here.

Game 11

Nov. 23 at Colorado

Game time, TV TBA

The Buffs boast one of the best wide receivers in the country in 6-2, 220-pound junior Laviska Shenault Jr. In just nine games last season, Shenault hauled in 86 catches for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns, while adding five more rushing scores. Colorado, which countered a five-game winning streak with a seven-game losing streak in 2018, will look to reach the next level under first-year head coach and former Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.

Game 12

Nov. 29 vs. Washington State

1 p.m., Fox or FS1

What can we say? You already know the numbers. Chris Petersen is 5-0 in the Apple Cup. The Huskies have won those games by a combined score of 190-69 (with an average score of 38-14). They’ve never won by less than 13 points during that run, and Leach’s high-powered offense has never scored more than 15 points. Of course, it may have been a different picture if a sheet of snow had not been dumped on Pullman last November. But until Leach beats person, there’s no reason to expect a different result.