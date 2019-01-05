The Huskies lost out on their biggest target of the recruiting season.
Kyle Ford, a five-star wide receiver from Orange, Calif., choose USC over Washington during the All-American Bowl on Saturday morning.
Ford also listed Colorado, Michigan and Oregon among his final five, but his final two were widely believed to be USC and UW.
The Huskies signed one wide receiver, Taj Davis, during the early signing period in December.
They also are scheduled to return all of their wide receivers from 2018, including regular starters Aaron Fuller, Ty Jones and Andre Baccellia, plus pass-catching tight end Hunter Bryant.
The Huskies also return Jordan Chin, Terrell Bynum and Alex Cook, all of whom played sparingly in 2018. Young receivers Marquis Spiker, Austin Osborne and Trey Lowe all redshirted this season.
