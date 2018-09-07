247Sports ranks Ford as the No. 13 overall recruit in the 2019 class.
The Huskies will be hosting one of the nation’s top recruits for their home opener this weekend.
Kyle Ford, a five-star wide receiver from Orange, Calif., tweeted Friday that he is making his official visit for the Huskies’ home opener against North Dakota on Saturday.
247Sports ranks Ford as the nation’s No. 13 recruit in the class of 2019.
In three games for Orange Lutheran this season, Ford has 23 receptions for 337 yards and five touchdowns. His quarterback at Orange Lutheran is Ryan Hilinski, the younger brother of the late Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski.
In 2017, Ford had 91 catches for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns for Servite High, where he was teammates with UW freshman defensive back Julius Irvin.
Ford was the MVP of The Opening summer showcase camp this summer.
