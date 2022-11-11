What a difference three decades make.

On Nov. 5, 1992 — before name, image and likeness (NIL) laws and booster-backed collectives, before the transfer portal, before college football’s arms race was settled with seven-figure sums — Washington was 8-0, No. 1 in the nation, set for a road test at No. 12 Arizona.

Then, without warning, calamity knocked.

Billy Joe Hobert — the Huskies’ decorated junior quarterback — was stunningly suspended, after it was revealed Hobert had received a series of loans totaling $50,000 from an Idaho nuclear engineer (and father-in-law of a friend) named Charles Rice.

Three decades later, the going rate for a five-star quarterback is currently “$2 million-plus per year,” according to attorney and NIL representative Michael W. Caspino. Quarterback recruiting has been ransacked by dollar signs, star ratings and sponsored social media posts.

But at the time, NCAA rules stated “a student-athlete may not receive preferential treatment, benefits or services for his or her athletics reputation or skill or payback potential as a future professional athlete.”

As The Times’ Tom Farrey and Eric Nalder wrote on Nov. 5, 1992:

Hobert said he spent the $50,000 during a three-month spree on cars, guns, expensive stereo equipment, golf clubs and wild weekends in which he lavished “hundreds of dollars” on friends. Hobert acknowledged that the only way he could repay the loan now would be to turn pro next year instead of returning to Washington for his final year of eligibility. “If I become a pro, obviously it is going to be easy to pay off,” he said. “But if I don’t, then I’m going to be working a long time to pay off that loan.”

Advertising

The loan, while legal, effectively ended Hobert’s college career.

But that’s not all that ended.

UW lost three of its final four games, dashing hopes of a second consecutive national title. The following summer, the Pac-10 levied a two-year probation and bowl ban — among other penalties — after alleging a lack of institutional control related to recruiting funds for on-campus visits and improper pay during summer job programs. Don James, the winningest and most beloved coach in program history, resigned in protest of the penalties.

Hobert’s loans were the beginning of an abrupt and agonizing end …

And from another lens, they were just the beginning.

Three decades after $50,000 sent UW spiraling into Pac-10 purgatory, the playing field has been (perhaps forever) altered. And in the NIL era of quarterback recruiting, can Washington still win?

“Today I look at the whole [college football landscape] and go, ‘Holy mackerel,’ ” said Dick Baird, UW’s recruiting coordinator in 1992. “I guess it’s open game.”

· · ·

So, how and when did the game actually change?

On July 1, 2021, the NCAA instituted name, image and likeness guidelines allowing athletes to profit via sponsored social-media posts, training lessons/camps, promotional appearances, merchandise, endorsement deals and more. Some states — Washington not included — have since passed individual NIL laws as well.

Advertising

When the dam broke, money — and collectives, donor-fueled companies developed expressly to foster deals — came flooding through.

According to Opendorse, a leading NIL marketplace, a whopping 49.8% of all NIL compensation has flooded to college football. And quarterbacks have made disproportionate profits. The average quarterback deal is $3,264 — more than running backs ($1,976), wide receivers ($1,507), defensive linemen ($1,053), etc.

Which, as a byproduct, has altered the power struggle with prospective schools.

“Usually the quarterbacks are the first ones to commit — much like [2024 UW commit EJ Caminong] did, much like Sam Huard did several years ago,” 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman said. “But now quarterbacks are realizing they’ve got the most NIL value, and now the schools are having to play the long game.

“You’re able to see it in the recruitment of these guys. They’re not always picking schools anymore because of fit. They’re picking schools where the NIL deals are just too good to pass up. At the quarterback position, recruiting has been transformed to levels we’ve never seen.”

In March, The Athletic reported that an anonymous 2023 five-star recruit — represented by Caspino and widely rumored to be Tennessee quarterback commit Nicholaus Iamaleava — had signed an NIL agreement potentially worth more than $8 million. Last summer, on3.com reported that four-star QB Jaden Rashada — a Washington target, and another Caspino client — had accepted a $9.5 million deal with Miami booster John Ruiz, though Ruiz and Rashada disputed that claim. Rashada has since flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida.

Advertising

Regardless, Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence told The Times last week: “When it comes to the premier quarterbacks — five-stars or All-Americans — you’re looking at high six figures, low seven figures in annual NIL compensation at Power Five schools.”

In return, Caspino said, “there’s always clauses [in a recruit’s contract with a collective] that say you’re going to do X amount of personal appearances and X amount of social-media postings. That’s how it typically works.”

Not for everyone.

After all, NCAA guidelines technically state that contact between boosters and prospective recruits is prohibited. The NCAA also re-emphasized in May the “commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school.”

In a May presentation to the University of Washington Board of Regents, athletic director Jen Cohen noted that “people are still breaking the rules with inducement. They’re taking kids away from schools. And I think [the NCAA] will make an example of a couple schools. I think they have to. There’s a lot of pressure to do that.

“But we’re not going to be in that lane. You don’t want us to be in that lane. We are in the lane of trying to find every student-athlete at Washington who wants an NIL deal, an NIL deal.”

Still, because of the NCAA’s inability to enforce its guidelines — and the debatable definition of “improper inducements” — Caspino is unconvinced the metaphorical hammer will ever fall.

Sponsored

“No. 1, they can’t prove why a kid went somewhere,” said Caspino, who claims to have represented 200-plus college athletes. “No. 2, it violates antitrust laws, so I doubt they will ever enforce it under any circumstances.”

· · ·

Which means, according to Caspino, “this is the new norm.”

Your available choices: respond or rot.

“I think there’s a couple quarterbacks in our league making more than I am, and I accept that,” joked Washington State coach Jake Dickert, who earns an annual salary of $2.7 million, in a news conference last month. “But at the end of the day, it’s something we need to evolve with, and do it our way.”

Last offseason, the Cougars’ collective extended a $90,000 deal — via $50,000 in cash for promotional appearances, plus a provided apartment and a pickup truck — to secure the services of Incarnate Ward quarterback Cameron Ward, according to radio host and columnist John Canzano. (Players are not required to publicly disclose NIL deals.)

Many of the Pac-12’s premier quarterbacks — including UW’s Michael Penix Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix, USC’s Caleb Williams and Arizona’s Jayden de Laura — arrived via the transfer portal as well.

For collectives and programs, that may present a more proven and affordable option — considering “you’re not seeing the big multimillion dollar deals out of the portal,” Caspino said.

High school recruiting is not so simple. And yet, UW coach Kalen DeBoer and Co. have secured commitments from a pair of three-star quarterbacks in Lincoln Kienholz (2023) and Caminong.

Advertising

“We’re still going after the top quarterbacks, the ones we feel really can come in here and be great,” DeBoer said last week. “I feel like we’ve done that. We couldn’t be more fired up about the quarterbacks we got coming into our program in the years to come.”

Added offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb, when asked how NIL factors into his evaluation and recruitment of quarterbacks: “We talk about their actual recruitment piece first. Is there a possible relationship? Would they take the money part out of it first and try to see if there’s something there — both in the scheme that we run, the school that we have, the people that are around? Is there a mutual fit there? OK, if there is [a fit] you have to gauge the level where the money piece comes in.”

Besides, there’s more than one way to win. Huffman noted that “you’re going to have 10 to 12 potential generational quarterbacks on the front end [of any recruiting class], when you’re looking from a high school standpoint. But then there ends up still being 30, 40 impact college quarterbacks in any one class. It just may not be the obvious one. That’s where it’s still about development and scheme and play calling that help you offset it.

“You look at the teams playing in the national championship last year. One was the No. 1 quarterback in the country [Alabama’s Bryce Young], and the other was a guy who walked on the first time, transferred, then came back [Georgia’s Stetson Bennett]. You can win with the guy who’s not highly touted, especially if you have a good offensive system.”

The Huskies have that. With DeBoer, Grubb and Penix, No. 24 Washington (7-2) — which plays at No. 6 Oregon (8-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday — leads the nation in passing (370.2 yards per game). The Huskies have a dedicated NIL education program (Boundless Futures), a collective committed to fostering deals for UW athletes (Montlake Futures) and exclusive access to the city of Seattle as well.

But when it comes to quarterback recruiting, is that enough?

“I think in time a lot of these companies and collectives and the people that are pouring millions into them are going to go, ‘What are we doing? Why are we investing this money in Texas A&M and watching it implode? Why are we investing in players that may not even play and are going to leave?’ ” said former UW quarterback Brock Huard, a game analyst for FOX and radio host at Seattle Sports Station 710 AM. “In time you’re actually going to see it go back to what it should have been. The rainmakers [top players] deserve theirs, but to think you can just throw silly money around and that’s going to change your fortune and your team and your record is ludicrous and nonsense.”

Advertising

Added Caspino, forecasting the future of college football: “If the universities with collectives that are really big on NIL go on a tear and start winning everywhere, then everybody is going to have to match that. If they lose and it falls apart, then NIL goes nowhere. So if we look at who the big players are — the Tennessees, the Oregons, the Miamis, etc. — if those schools are dominating then everybody’s going to say, ‘We have to do it.’

“It’s going to come down to the wins and losses.”

In that instance, at least, the game hasn’t actually changed at all.